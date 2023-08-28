Israel and Libya: secret meeting in Rome, chaos in both countries

Listen to the audio version of the article

The meeting was not to be revealed publicly, at least not now. And if it really had to be announced, certainly not in these forms. That of Eli Cohen, the interim Israeli foreign minister, whose mandate, moreover, expires in four months, seems to be yet another gaffe, the last one. A diplomatic mess that is still unclear, potentially harbinger of unpredictable consequences for now, but certainly not positive for Israeli plans to carry forward the Abraham accords, the great and ambitious plan to normalize relations between Israel and the Arab countries.

The yellow on the detection of the interview

It was apparently his idea to reveal the interview held in Rome last August 23rd with the Libyan Foreign Minister, Nabla Mangoush, a leading woman in Libyan Prime Minister Hamid Dbeibah’s team. In turn, despite many difficulties, still head of the Government of National Accord (formally in a state of war with the authorities of Cyrenaica) which has more than good relations with its overseas neighbor, Italy. The story is really confusing. At least so far.

Israeli sources, reported by local media, however, claim that the news of the meeting was broadcast on the Israeli ministry’s Whatsapp channel – to which foreign journalists in Israel and Israelis are registered – at 17.59 (local time) last Sunday. Others that it was Cohen or his entourage. But Libya is a riotous, fiery, fiercely pro-Palestinian country.

Mangoush accused of treason, attack on Prime Minister Dbeibah’s home

A report released by the British broadcaster BBC has announced that the head of the Libyan parliament has accused Minister Mangoush of treason, calling for an emergency meeting of Parliament. The meeting between the two ministers “does not reflect the foreign policy of the Libyan state in any way”, the Presidential Council of Libya then specified, adding it was “a violation of Libyan law which considers normalization with the Zionist entity a criminal offence”.

The consequences were immediately serious and immediate. Najla Mangoush was immediately suspended, some say “fired”, from her post. The Turkish agency Anadolu communicated that yesterday she was flying on board a private plane to Turkey. However, the news has been denied by the Libyan airport authorities. However, it was not enough to appease the anger of a few thousand Libyans. On the streets of the capital Tripoli and other centers of Tripolitania they took to the streets shouting anti-Israel slogans, erecting barricades and setting fire to dumpsters.