JERUSALEM – “Lay down your arms and there will be peace”. The Israeli prime minister Yair Lapid speaks before the United Nations General Assembly and extends a hand to the Palestinians. Lapid describes the vision of two states for two peoples living side by side in harmony, the solution that, after having long been considered at hand, has long since gone into the background, in a Middle East that in recent years has known other priorities, from the tragic failure of the Arab Springs to the Iranian threat, but also to the Abrahamic Agreements, which demonstrated how the Jewish state can be considered an ally by other Arab states in the region.