JERUSALEM – “Lay down your arms and there will be peace”. The Israeli prime minister Yair Lapid speaks before the United Nations General Assembly and extends a hand to the Palestinians. Lapid describes the vision of two states for two peoples living side by side in harmony, the solution that, after having long been considered at hand, has long since gone into the background, in a Middle East that in recent years has known other priorities, from the tragic failure of the Arab Springs to the Iranian threat, but also to the Abrahamic Agreements, which demonstrated how the Jewish state can be considered an ally by other Arab states in the region.
Israel and Palestine, Lapid’s turning point at the UN: “Two states for two peoples”. But his government is divided
See also The US military issued a statement to refute the CCP: the Benfold is a freedom of navigation operation in the South China Sea | South China Sea | USS Benfold |