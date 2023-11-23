Israel and Palestine: peace has the face of women

For years, some Israeli and Palestinian women’s movements have been fighting for an agreement to stop the conflict. And they haven’t stopped today either: “The only solution to this madness is to talk to each other,” says Ariella Giniger of the Women Wage Peace group

Three days before the horrible Hamas attack which inflamed the Middle East with violence never seen before, Ariella Giniger was on the shores of the Dead Sea to take part in a large demonstration of Israeli and Palestinian women, who were demanding peace. Today, Ariella is prostrate with pain. Her dear friend Vivian Silver, who was with her at the march, is among the more than two hundred hostages dragged away on that Black Saturday from the kibbutzim where they lived, on the border with Gaza, and whose fate is shrouded in uncertainty. The last news he has of her is a text from her sent by Vivian during the attack, while she was hiding in a closet in her house in kibbutz Be’eri to try to save his life: “They’re coming in, I’m shaking.” Then nothing more.

Yet, despite the shock and dramatic stories she hears daily from friends and acquaintances who have experienced the killing or kidnapping of family members, this psychotherapist with very elegant features, despite already being the grandmother of teenage grandchildren – and despite the sleepless nights – has never words of hatred towards the Palestinians. Because she knows, even today, that «war only brings more war. The only way to stop this madness is to talk to each other.” Precisely for this reason, in 2014, Ariella, together with Vivian and another handful of Israeli women, decided to found Women Wage Peace, that is, “women bring peace”, an association that welcomed activists of any faith and political sympathy, Jews and Arabs, united by the desire to demand from the rulers a peace agreement between the two peoples in conflict.

«The “Protective Edge” operation in Gaza had just ended, in which my youngest son had had to participate because he was a conscript, and with these other mothers we said: “Never again!”». Today, Women Wage Peace activists number over forty thousand, which makes the association the largest pacifist group in the country. And, in recent years, they have engaged in a series of wide-ranging initiatives to raise public awareness, and above all politics, of the value of dialogue.

«We do not propose a pre-established solution to the conflict, we ask that the parties talk to each other to find an agreement that is satisfactory and dignified for both», stated Ariella. «Every year we organize a big event: we promoted marches between the Israeli and Palestinian territories, a conference aimed in particular at the youngest, a protest with tents in front of the prime minister’s residence during which we fasted in turns so that he would listen to our requests”. And then, there are the “ordinary” activities: «Every week a few dozen of us go to the Knesset, the Parliament, to participate in the plenary assembly or in the sessions of the specific commissions that deal with topics relevant to our objectives, in order to do pressure on leaders regarding the issues we care about. They know us well by now, they recognize our white clothes and turquoise scarf.” The other front of action is raising awareness among ordinary people: «We have already organized hundreds of meetings, in schools, but also in settler settlements in the West Bank, to bring the stories of other contexts, from Liberia to Northern Ireland, in where, against all expectations, a reconciliation was achieved. We say: ‘If it worked there, why shouldn’t we do it too?'”

For Ariella, the key to everything is mutual knowledge. «I have many Palestinian friends who live in Israel – she says – but among my acquaintances it is not common to have relationships with Arabs. I am convinced that one of the problems of this country is precisely that people do not communicate with each other. I think that we Jews should study Arabic from the first day of school, just as Arabs should know Hebrew well, and in some cases this is already the case.”

Precisely with this meeting in mind, the collaboration between Women Wage Peace and Women of the Sun was born a couple of years ago, an association founded in 2021 by a group of Palestinians in Bethlehem, in the West Bank, to encourage female protagonism and support peace. «I greatly admire their commitment – ​​comments Ariella -: it is not easy to be an activist, and a peace activist, in Palestinian society. These women expose themselves and are very courageous.” Women like Reem Hjajara, the founder of the movement, mother of three young children, including an eighteen-year-old girl: «I want them to live a better life than me – she declared. I don’t just think of my daughter, but of the whole community.” Or like Layla Alsheikh, who twelve years ago lost her six-month-old son, intoxicated by tear gas smoke, because the Israeli army prevented her from crossing a check point to reach a hospital, and that despite everything she managed to grieve and is committed to reconciliation. These two groups, which should be on opposite sides of the barricade, share the urgency of greater involvement of the female component in conflict resolution. Ariella explains: «In 2000, United Nations Security Council Resolution 1.325 mandated the inclusion of female negotiators in peace negotiations and decision-making processes. But we are still far from the goal.”

Yet, activists have found a way to make their voices heard, together. Physically, the last time was on October 4th, when some dressed in turquoise, some wearing the hijab, met at the separation wall between East Jerusalem and the West Bank to march together demanding peace. «We held a large demonstration in Jerusalem, in front of the monument to tolerance, even though several Palestinians were unable to participate because they had not obtained permission to leave the West Bank. They too, however, joined us in the second stage of the event, on the Dead Sea, where, on the beach around a symbolic negotiating table, in the presence of various international activists, we read a shared document called “The Mothers’ Appeal” , which calls for stopping the vicious cycle of bloodshed. Three days later, the world collapsed on us.” Today, tragic news events push these women back onto opposing fronts. Among the Israeli civilians whose traces were lost during the Hamas attacks, in addition to Vivian Silver, there is Ditza Heyman, mother of the Women Wage Peace activist Neta, while Orit Sela Svirsky, also from the association, was killed. On the other hand, in Gaza it is hell – ten thousand died in the first month of the war, including four thousand children – and in the West Bank the tension is skyrocketing and the violence of the Israeli settlers is now out of control.

Yet, no words of hatred come from thousands of Israeli and Palestinian pacifists. Ariella continues: «Ditza, whose ninety-year-old mother was kidnapped and who is a dear friend of mine, is suffering infinitely and despite this pain she told me: “I continue to believe in peace, in talking to each other ».

In a statement released in recent weeks, Women Wage Peace activists write: «We continually hear words of revenge: “We will sweep away Gaza”, “we will act brutally”. But one injustice cannot be resolved with another injustice.” And again: «Every mother, Jewish and Arab, gives birth to her children to see them grow and flourish and not to bury them. This is why, even today, in the pain and feeling that faith in peace has collapsed, we extend a peaceful hand to the mothers of Gaza and the West Bank.”