The gas hub of the Eastern Mediterranean is called Israel, with all that follows in terms of maintaining the geopolitical balance of one of the most unstable areas on the planet. One of the most strategic infrastructures is the so-called “Pipeline of Peace”, a large snake that from the Egyptian terminal of Al Arish after a submarine journey of 90 kilometers and bypassing the Gaza Strip ends its run in Ashkelon. It has been active since 2008 and first allows Tel Aviv to import gas from Egypt. In 2013, the discovery of the enormous deposits of Leviathan and Tamar off the coast of Israel and of Aphrodite in Cypriot waters also opens up the possibility for these countries to become gas exporters, both in the region and towards the European and global market. However, neither Cyprus nor Israel have the infrastructure of Egypt. This is how the construction of the mega Eastmed gas pipeline is being evaluated, which would also pass through Cyprus and then arrive in Italy, in Puglia, and the construction of submarine pipelines to connect the offshore fields with Turkey or Egypt. But the signing of an agreement for the sale of Israeli gas to an Egyptian company opens up a new scenario: the pre-existing Arish-Ashkelon pipeline is adapted to allow Israel to start export gas to Egypt. The “peace pipeline” thus becomes a work of fundamental importance for the whole region.

Meanwhile, what to do with the ambitious project is being evaluated Eastmed, which finds the approval of countries of passage and landing such as Greece and Italy but not of Turkey, which would be excluded from the game. The United States has expressed a negative opinion on Eastmed, while Tel Aviv would focus on transport via gas liquefaction, even if it has not officially exited the project. Waiting for news, Israel affirms itself as new gas hub with its import and export flows, a bit like the Meloni government would like to do with Italy. In the meantime, the exploitation of the fossil reserve is seen by many as an element of further strengthening of the repression against the Palestinian people. A status quo that Amnesty International and other human rights organizations define it as a real regime apartheid. Meanwhile, local activists denounce, Israel is refraining from making its contribution to solving the climate crisis. Since the start of the war, Ashkelon’s mega-power plants have resumed using fuel oil and coal. Pollution in the country is at the levels of the worst sacrifice zones, i.e. the areas of the West Bank that Israel exploits for the disposal of hazardous waste, even if in residential areas and cities solar panels are proudly displayed, which tell of a sustainability and of attention to the environment only on the facade.

by Filippo Taglieri/ ReCommon