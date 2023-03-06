Home World Israel and the project to become the new gas hub, ReCommon: “This strengthens the repression of Palestinians in the West Bank”
World

Israel and the project to become the new gas hub, ReCommon: “This strengthens the repression of Palestinians in the West Bank”

by admin
Israel and the project to become the new gas hub, ReCommon: “This strengthens the repression of Palestinians in the West Bank”

The gas hub of the Eastern Mediterranean is called Israel, with all that follows in terms of maintaining the geopolitical balance of one of the most unstable areas on the planet. One of the most strategic infrastructures is the so-called “Pipeline of Peace”, a large snake that from the Egyptian terminal of Al Arish after a submarine journey of 90 kilometers and bypassing the Gaza Strip ends its run in Ashkelon. It has been active since 2008 and first allows Tel Aviv to import gas from Egypt. In 2013, the discovery of the enormous deposits of Leviathan and Tamar off the coast of Israel and of Aphrodite in Cypriot waters also opens up the possibility for these countries to become gas exporters, both in the region and towards the European and global market. However, neither Cyprus nor Israel have the infrastructure of Egypt. This is how the construction of the mega Eastmed gas pipeline is being evaluated, which would also pass through Cyprus and then arrive in Italy, in Puglia, and the construction of submarine pipelines to connect the offshore fields with Turkey or Egypt. But the signing of an agreement for the sale of Israeli gas to an Egyptian company opens up a new scenario: the pre-existing Arish-Ashkelon pipeline is adapted to allow Israel to start export gas to Egypt. The “peace pipeline” thus becomes a work of fundamental importance for the whole region.

Meanwhile, what to do with the ambitious project is being evaluated Eastmed, which finds the approval of countries of passage and landing such as Greece and Italy but not of Turkey, which would be excluded from the game. The United States has expressed a negative opinion on Eastmed, while Tel Aviv would focus on transport via gas liquefaction, even if it has not officially exited the project. Waiting for news, Israel affirms itself as new gas hub with its import and export flows, a bit like the Meloni government would like to do with Italy. In the meantime, the exploitation of the fossil reserve is seen by many as an element of further strengthening of the repression against the Palestinian people. A status quo that Amnesty International and other human rights organizations define it as a real regime apartheid. Meanwhile, local activists denounce, Israel is refraining from making its contribution to solving the climate crisis. Since the start of the war, Ashkelon’s mega-power plants have resumed using fuel oil and coal. Pollution in the country is at the levels of the worst sacrifice zones, i.e. the areas of the West Bank that Israel exploits for the disposal of hazardous waste, even if in residential areas and cities solar panels are proudly displayed, which tell of a sustainability and of attention to the environment only on the facade.

See also  Russian missiles fell into Poland Zelenski called "serious escalation" Polish Prime Minister held an emergency meeting

by Filippo Taglieri/ ReCommon

Previous Article

Iran, new cases of poisoned students: videos of rescue workers outside schools

You may also like

Beatrice “KyOo” Garofalo: my world is comics.

Ukraine, Russian Defense Minister Shoigu visits Mariupol- Corriere...

A man ordered 36 burgers | Magazine

Hong Kong media: DNA testing confirms that human...

deputies to the hands for the law on...

TRANSPORT FRANCE / Abolition of pension schemes: maxi...

VOLKSWAGEN / Nicole Mommsen Head of Global Communications...

The State is also interested in TIM: proposal...

Poste Mobile down throughout Italy: hundreds of reports

Nine policemen killed in suicide bombing in Sibi,...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy