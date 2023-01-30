The “Wall Street Journal” quoted US officials as saying on the 29th that the drone attack on a military facility in Isfahan, central Iran, was carried out by Israel.

Israeli sources claimed that the targets hit were sites dedicated to the production of advanced missiles, while an Iranian lawmaker said Israel was likely behind the operation.

Some U.S. officials, who were not identified by the paper, added that the attack on Iranian military bases “comes as Washington and Tel Aviv discuss new ways to contain Tehran’s nuclear and military ambitions.”

Regarding the nature of the site of the attack, an Israeli source told Hebrew-language media that it was a factory carrying out activities related to the development of advanced missiles, adding that the attack was successful and achieved its goal Purpose.

Israel’s “New News” reported that the raid in Isfahan may have hit Iran’s stronghold for developing hypersonic missiles with the help of Russia.

Similarly, a reporter from the American website “Axios” also quoted an “informed” Israeli source as saying that the bombing of a facility belonging to the Iranian Ministry of Defense was “specific and successful” and that it precisely hit the He also emphasized that all the attacks achieved their original goals.

On the other hand, Reuters quoted a Pentagon spokesman as saying that no US military was involved in the attack against Iran.

Three small drones attacked an arms factory in Isfahan province, and Iran’s defense ministry confirmed it had thwarted the operation.

Anti-aircraft missiles intercepted the drones and caused two of them to explode and the other to be shot down, the ministry said, adding that the damage caused by this process was limited to the roof of the factory and failed to damage the plant. internal equipment.

However, video circulating on social media showed a massive explosion at the targeted facility.

The Iranian Ministry of Defense confirmed that it will continue to produce all necessary materials to effectively and rapidly enhance national strength and security, and emphasized that such blind attacks will not hinder the country’s development path.

On the other hand, the Iranian news agency reported that the downed drone did not cause much damage and had been handed over to security forces.

doubts about israel

Regarding Iran’s response to the attack, the Iranian lawmaker from Isfahan province noted that Israel was likely behind the attack, but added that the final results of the investigation must be awaited.

The Iranian lawmaker added that the attack on the Isfahan military base was carried out through multiple guided drones. He also emphasized that the strongholds belonging to the Ministry of Defense were not damaged in any way and the attack was a complete failure.

The National Security and Foreign Policy Committee of the Iranian parliament said it was studying the process of the Isfahan attack in preparation for a decision.

In this context, Iranian Foreign Minister Abdurrashian commented on the attack, saying that “the cowardly act that took place today is aimed at weakening Iran’s security”, adding that “such actions will not affect the The willingness of our experts to develop peaceful nuclear energy.”

Many of Iran’s nuclear facilities are located in Isfahan province, including Natanz, which was bombed in the summer of 2020 — an operation Tehran blamed on Tel Aviv.

In July last year, Iran said it had arrested saboteurs working for Israel who were planning to blow up a “sensitive” defense industrial center in Isfahan.

Doubts about Ukraine

On the other hand, Ukrainian Presidential Adviser Mikhail Podolak said that the participants and accomplices in the Russia-Ukraine war are being held accountable. In Russia, there are endless mobilizations and fears, as well as Iranian oil refineries. Explosions at factories, drone and missile manufacturing facilities.

A website close to Iran’s National Security Council commented on Podolak’s statement, saying the Ukrainian presidential adviser’s stance on the Isfahan attack suggested Ukraine’s cooperation in the attack.

The site added that Podoliak’s statement raised questions about Ukraine’s partnership with Israel in undermining Iran’s national security.

The Iranian website reported that if Kyiv failed to express a clear position on this statement, it would have serious consequences.

factory fire

On the other hand, Iran’s official news agency reported that on the evening of the 28th, a fire broke out in an engine oil production plant in the city of Azarshahr in the northwest of the country, but the cause was unknown.

According to pictures released by the media, the fire broke out in an important industrial center under the Ministry of Industry of the country.

In the past few years, there have been many explosions and fire accidents around Iran’s military, nuclear and industrial facilities.

Given the tension between Iran, Israel and the United States over Iran’s nuclear program, such bombings tend to raise concerns from the outside world.