Israel announces rocket launch against Lebanon. Strong explosions in the Tire region
World

by admin
The Israeli Army has announced the launch of attacks against Lebanon. Violent explosions are reported in the region of Tire, in southern Lebanon. This was reported by AFP, after the Israeli army announced that attacks are underway on Lebanese territory

(News being updated)

Israel, shower of rockets from Gaza and Lebanon. Air strike on the Strip, explosions heard

at Rossella Tercatin

