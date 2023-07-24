Israel approves the provision that weakens the Supreme Court: it is a crucial point of the justice reform

Chaos on the streets of Tel Aviv and protests at Knesset. The majority of the Israeli government has respected its promise to go “all the way” with the controversial issue justice reformfailing to arrive at a solution of compromise with the oppositions. Il Parliament Israeli has in fact approved the controversial ‘reasonableness clause’ opposed by a large part of the national political sphere because it de facto weakens the Supreme Court. In fact, the 5-line text prevents the judges from challenging, on the basis of that principle, provisions of the government, the prime minister and the ministers, as has happened up to now. So much so that i minority deputies they boycotted the vote by leaving the room. The law passed in third reading with 64 votes in favor out of 120 and, given the departure of the opposition and the minority, neither against nor abstentions. “Today we witnessed an unprecedented show of weakness on the part of Netanyahu. There is no prime minister in Israel. Netanyahu has become a puppet in a row of messianic extremists,” the opposition leader wrote on Twitter, Yair Lapidwho accuses the prime minister of being manipulated by his government allies extreme right and gods parties ultra-orthodox.

The rule – With the new measure is forbidden to Cut supreme to rule on the “reasonableness” of decisions and appointments made by the government and individual ministers. This is the first important provision that is approved in the ambit of the judicial reform that has been dividing the country for months. The final approval came despite widespread protests across the country that have been going on for months, also involving the reservists of the armed forces and the business world. The vote was preceded by 30 hours of heated debate Knesset and some failed attempts to reach a compromise with the opposition. As discussions took place in the hall, hundreds of thousands of people demonstrated against the measure in front of the Knesset, waving Israeli flags. Despite the peaceful nature of the manifestationthe police made use of fire hydrants against the crowd, he reports Times of Israel. You are the people arrested. According to the police, the demonstrators attempted to break through the police cordon, forcing them agents to disperse the crowd with the aid of water cannons.Beyond 150 of the largest Israeli companies they announced a strike.

Mediation attempts – In the hours preceding the approval, the hypothesis of a compromise agreement on the definitive text between the government coalition and the opposition had vanished. The Israeli president Isaac Herzog had met before Netanyahu and then Yair Lapid working “24 hours a day”, as he himself said, to try to lay “the foundations for an agreement” on justice reform and speaking of a “national emergency”, Herzog had appealed to “act with courage and reach out your hands to reach an understanding”. “In recent weeks and especially in the past 48 ore – tombstone while at Knesset we were moving towards the definitive vote on the modification of the measure – we have done everything possible to reach an agreement as promised. But with this government it is impossible to have arrangements to protect the Israeli democracy”. “They want to tear apart the state, democracy, security, the unity of the people of Israel and – he concluded – our international relations”.

