Syrian state media accuse Israel of staging air strikes on the southern suburbs of Damascus, killing two civilians. Strong explosions were heard in the Syrian capital yesterday evening. State TV added that some missiles were shot down by Syrian air defenses before they reached their targets.

Israel’s shadow war with Iran in Syria has escalated in recent days with four attacks in the Damascus area and central Homs province. Israel has carried out hundreds of attacks against targets inside government-controlled parts of Syria in recent years, including actions against airports in Damascus and Aleppo. Israel says it is targeting bases of Iran-allied militant groups, such as Hezbollah in Lebanon, which has sent thousands of fighters to bolster Syrian President Bashar Assad’s forces