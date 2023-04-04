Home World Israel attacks Damascus, media: “Two civilians killed”
World

Israel attacks Damascus, media: “Two civilians killed”

by admin
Israel attacks Damascus, media: “Two civilians killed”

Syrian state media accuse Israel of staging air strikes on the southern suburbs of Damascus, killing two civilians. Strong explosions were heard in the Syrian capital yesterday evening. State TV added that some missiles were shot down by Syrian air defenses before they reached their targets.

Israel’s shadow war with Iran in Syria has escalated in recent days with four attacks in the Damascus area and central Homs province. Israel has carried out hundreds of attacks against targets inside government-controlled parts of Syria in recent years, including actions against airports in Damascus and Aleppo. Israel says it is targeting bases of Iran-allied militant groups, such as Hezbollah in Lebanon, which has sent thousands of fighters to bolster Syrian President Bashar Assad’s forces

See also  Wickremesinghe Elected President of Sri Lanka - Shangbao Indonesia

You may also like

Darko Lazić ended up in the hospital again...

Regional Friuli Venezia Giulia, Fedriga scores an encore...

Trapani Birgi radio survey on Tuesday 04 April...

Snow blizzard on Zlatibor | Info

What the iPhone 4 would look like in...

Detention of U.S. Journalist Gershkovich Signals New Era...

Finland, Sanna Marin acknowledges defeat: “Democracy has spoken....

after his career he moved to Sicily

GF Vip, the final: Nikita Pelizon wins, Oriana...

Milica Todorović on ex-boyfriends | Entertainment

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy