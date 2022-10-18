Home World Israel, Australia’s backtracking: recognition of Jerusalem as capital revoked
Australia has announced that it will no longer recognize West Jerusalem as Israel’s capital, overturning a decision by the previous Conservative government. “Jerusalem is a final status issue that should be resolved as part of a peace negotiation between Israel and the Palestinian people,” he said. Penny Wongforeign minister of the Labor government.

Four years ago, the then premier indicated Jerusalem as the capital Scott Morrison who had followed the example of Donald Trump. Until a few days ago, the website of the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade read: “in keeping with a long-standing policy, in December 2018 Australia recognized West Jerusalem as the capital of Israel, being the seat of the Knesset and many of the institutions of the Israeli government “. And again: “Australia intends to move its embassy to West Jerusalem when possible, in support and after the determination of the final status of a two-state solution”. The sentences have now been deleted.

