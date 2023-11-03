Israel, Blinken has arrived in Tel Aviv – Corriere TV

(LaPresse) The US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has arrived in Tel Aviv where new talks are expected with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu regarding the war with Hamas. It is Blinken’s third trip to Israel in less than a month since conflict erupted after the deadly Hamas attacks on October 7. Blinken will also visit Jordan and may make additional stops in the region over the weekend before traveling to Asia early next week. US President Joe Biden has called for a “humanitarian pause” in the fighting to organize the evacuation of Palestinian citizens and foreigners still trapped in Gaza. (LaPresse)

November 3, 2023 – Updated November 3, 2023, 08:15

© ALL RIGHTS RESERVED

Share this: Facebook

X

