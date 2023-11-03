Home » Israel, Blinken has arrived in Tel Aviv – Corriere TV
World

Israel, Blinken has arrived in Tel Aviv – Corriere TV

by admin
Israel, Blinken has arrived in Tel Aviv – Corriere TV

(LaPresse) The US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has arrived in Tel Aviv where new talks are expected with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu regarding the war with Hamas. It is Blinken’s third trip to Israel in less than a month since conflict erupted after the deadly Hamas attacks on October 7. Blinken will also visit Jordan and may make additional stops in the region over the weekend before traveling to Asia early next week. US President Joe Biden has called for a “humanitarian pause” in the fighting to organize the evacuation of Palestinian citizens and foreigners still trapped in Gaza. (LaPresse)

November 3, 2023 – Updated November 3, 2023, 08:15

© ALL RIGHTS RESERVED

See also  Foreign media: Israel bids farewell to Bennett in the era of Netanyahu as the new prime minister

You may also like

Make conspiracy theory videos using CapCut Creative Suite

Uruguayan Foreign Minister Resigns Amidst Scandal Over Passport...

La Plazuela, review of Roneo Funk Club Remixed...

Hiro Mashima al Lucca Comics 2023

Former President Leonel Fernández proposes elimination of tax...

The official account of the Chinese city of...

«Tam Tam» the cult of the dead is...

write a title for this article Leonel Fernandez...

London denies transfer to Italy for an incurable...

12th St. Petersburg International Natural Gas Forum Explores...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy