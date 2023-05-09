Israel bombs Gaza: “Three leaders of Islamic Jihad killed”. But the victims are at least 13: also 4 women and 4 children

The Israeli government is increasingly proving to be held hostage by anti-Palestinian claims advance come on more extremist parties that make up (and keep standing) the majority. Thus, less than a week after the threats of boycott of any legislative initiative by the party Otzma Yehuditheaded by the Minister for National Security Itamar Ben-Gvirwhich denounced a “weak” response by the executive to rockets fired by Gazain the night Israeli raids hit the Strip killing at least 13 peopleamong which four children and four womenand wounding another 20.

According to the Israeli authorities, the action was aimed at targeting the leaders of the Islamic Jihad, one of the main groups active in the small Palestinian enclave. Three of these belonging to al-Quds Brigadesthe armed wing of Jihad, were killed: according to the Islamist organization it is Jihad Ghannamsecretary of the Military Council of the Al-Quds Brigades, Khalil Al-Bahtinimember of the same council and commander of the Brigades for the North of the Gaza Strip, e Tareq Ezzedine, “one of the leaders of military action” of the movement in the occupied West Bank, which he coordinated from the Strip. But civilians also lost their lives with them, including four children and four women, as well as a Russian citizen, despite the Israeli army speaking of targeted operations. Also, local witnesses speak of a burning buildingwith ambulances pledging to evacuate the victims.

Anticipating a reaction from the organizations active in the Strip, but also in West Bankthe government has ordered the state of alert in the area surrounding the enclave, fearing rocket attacks. Israeli roads adjacent to the patch of land governed by Hamas have been closed and the traffic of the railway line has been interrupted in the stretch between Ashkelon e Sderot. Residents of the area have been ordered to stay close to the shelters and protected rooms. Military radio also reported that hundreds of reservists they were recalled. The prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu called for tonight at 19 (18 in Italy) the Israeli Security Cabinet on the situation in Gaza. A government source explained that the raids were carried out “in response to an incessant aggression by Islamic Jihad” and that “the terrorists killed were at work carrying out operations against Israeli citizens”. However, Israel’s operations did not stop there. At dawn army units of Tel Aviv they entered the casbahs in Nablus with the aim of preventing armed Palestinian reactions to the killing of the three leaders of Islamic Jihad.

For their part, the Gaza authorities have ordered the closure of all schools in the Strip, with the state of alert that has also been raised along the coasts, probably in fear of new Israeli attacks after those of the night. Also they were mobilize the fighters of the various armed forces, who have been ordered to be on high alert. A spokesman for Islamic Jihad threatened “revenge”: “The enemy only understands the language of force“. The Foreign Ministry of the Palestinian National Authority (PNA) condemned the military action calling it “un heinous crime committed by the Israeli occupation”: “An extension of open warfare against our people and their just and legitimate national rights”. The PNA then asked the international community for “urgent intervention to stop the aggression against the Palestinian people” underlining the need for “a negotiated political agreement” for the conflict. The first to support the Palestinian positions were the Iranianswith the Foreign Ministry spokesman, Nasser Kananiwho stated: “The crimes of the Zionist regime, committed on the eve of the Nakba day, are a sign of its weakness in the face of the heroic resistance of young Palestinians in the West Bank and in Al-Quds. The silence and inactivity of the respective international organizations and of Western countries in the face of inhuman actions of the Zionists will make the regime more aggressive”, he said, calling for immediate, effective, dissuasive and coordinated action by Islamic countries “to stop the death machine and crime of the Zionist regime”.