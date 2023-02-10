Listen to the audio version of the article

The death toll of Israelis killed by a car thrown by a Palestinian citizen of Israel against a group of people waiting at a bus stop in Jerusalem has risen to two. In addition to the 6-year-old boy, a young man in his 20s also died. Among the wounded is another minor considered in critical condition.

The perpetrator of the attack also died. This was reported by the Palestinian news agency Maan according to which the man was identified as Hussein Karake, 31, a resident of the Issawie district in East Jerusalem. According to the Israeli police, he was shot dead by an officer who was at the scene. It is not yet known whether he had any particular political affiliation. From Gaza, Hamas welcomed his attack, which it described as a “heroic operation”. Islamic Jihad also issued a similar message and urged Palestinians in the West Bank and Jerusalem to step up their attacks.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu ordered the immediate demolition of the house of the bomber who hit a group of people at a bus stop in Jerusalem today, killing a six-year-old boy and a twenty-year-old man. This was announced by the Jerusalem Post.