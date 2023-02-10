Home World Israel, bus stop attack: two dead, including a 6-year-old boy
World

Israel, bus stop attack: two dead, including a 6-year-old boy

by admin
Israel, bus stop attack: two dead, including a 6-year-old boy

Killed the bomber

In addition to the 6-year-old boy, a young man in his 20s also died. Among the wounded is another minor considered in critical condition

The death toll of Israelis killed by a car thrown by a Palestinian citizen of Israel against a group of people waiting at a bus stop in Jerusalem has risen to two. In addition to the 6-year-old boy, a young man in his 20s also died. Among the wounded is another minor considered in critical condition.

The perpetrator of the attack also died. This was reported by the Palestinian news agency Maan according to which the man was identified as Hussein Karake, 31, a resident of the Issawie district in East Jerusalem. According to the Israeli police, he was shot dead by an officer who was at the scene. It is not yet known whether he had any particular political affiliation. From Gaza, Hamas welcomed his attack, which it described as a “heroic operation”. Islamic Jihad also issued a similar message and urged Palestinians in the West Bank and Jerusalem to step up their attacks.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu ordered the immediate demolition of the house of the bomber who hit a group of people at a bus stop in Jerusalem today, killing a six-year-old boy and a twenty-year-old man. This was announced by the Jerusalem Post.

Find out more

See also  Mikhail Gorbachev died, he was 92 years old

You may also like

The death toll of the Turkey-Syria earthquake exceeds...

Attack in Jerusalem, dead and wounded

Qatargate, Marc Tarabella in custody. And to the...

Polka dot cookies … and back :)

Gordan Petrić on Hamid Traor | Sport

Feature article: Winter is coming to an end...

Siciliacque, check of 300 euros to six students,...

Elections 2022 – The Caporetto of the centre-left...

Feature: Winter is coming to an end, spring...

U Velto – Il Mondo, news and images...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy