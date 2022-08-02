Listen to the audio version of the article

Bassen a-Saadi, leader of Islamic Jihad in the West Bank, was on the run for a long time when an Israeli special unit surprised him during a fleeting nocturnal visit to his family in the Jenin refugee camp.

The man (62 years old) – writes Aldo Baquis from Tel Aviv for the Ansa – opposed a strenuous resistance, but was overwhelmed. From Gaza, the reaction of the al-Quds Brigades, the military wing of Islamic Jihad, was immediate: «Israel – he warned him – is responsible for his life. He will pay a heavy price if he were to become a martyr. ‘ As a result, the army raised the alert in Israeli territory near Gaza. Traffic was blocked on some arteries and on a section of the railway. The inhabitants of two Jewish border villages were ordered not to dare to leave the fences, for fear of anti-tank rockets from the Palestinian militia.

He was 15 years old in Saadi when, for the first time, he was arrested by the Israeli army. He has since been jailed seven times, spending a quarter of his existence behind bars. In 2002, during the first Intifada, two of his sons were killed in clashes with the army. “Sheikh a-Saadi – recalled the al-Quds Brigades – is one of the founders of Islamic Jihad in the West Bank”.

That political choice took place in 1984. Its prime mover, he explained years ago in a rare interview with an Israeli site, is the fight to the bitter end against the occupation. “We have nothing against Jews or Judaism. But we will not accept any partition of Palestine with the Zionists ”. His other source of inspiration for him, he added, was the Islamic revolution in Iran. Over the years, says the Israeli army, a-Saadi has become a point of reference in organizing attacks and armed struggle in the northern West Bank. In particular in the area of ​​Jenin and Nablus where in recent months the firefights have been almost daily.

Last night within minutes the Jenin refugee camp woke up when it got wind of an incident taking place in the a-Saadi home. “They fired massively against us, threw bombs and incendiary bottles,” a member of the Israeli commandos told military radio. “We have been besieged. We had to barricade ourselves in a-Saadi’s house until armored vehicles rescued us ».