Israel, car on crowd in central Jerusalem: 8 injured

A car hit passers-by today near the Mahane Yehuda fruit and vegetable market in Jerusalem in what, in an initial statement, Prime Minister Benyamin Netanyahu called “an attack”. According to the rescue services, there are eight injured at the scene, one of them in serious condition. The driver of the car, military radio reported, was neutralized. According to the Jerusalem Post, “the terrorist, a resident of East Jerusalem, was shot and killed by a civilian” in the place where the events occurred.

“It was another attempt to kill citizens of Israel. This attack – added Netanyahu – reminds us that the State of Israel and the land of Israel are redeemed through suffering”.

Police officer Ronen Ovadia later said that according to the police it was definitely an attack. “He was an isolated bomber, who had planned the attack in time,” he added. According to media reports, the man was identified as Hatem Abu Najma, 39, father of 5 children, resident in the Palestinian district of Beit Safafa, in Jerusalem. The security services are investigating whether he has mental problems, Kan public television said.

The attack took place as Israel prepares tonight to celebrate Yom Hazikaron, the day in memory of the soldiers who died in defense of the Jewish state and the victims of terrorism, and on the eve of Independence Day.