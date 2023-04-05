Home World Israel: clashes at the Al-Aqsa mosque in Jerusalem. Rockets from the Gaza strip
Israel: clashes at the Al-Aqsa mosque in Jerusalem. Rockets from the Gaza strip

Israel: clashes at the Al-Aqsa mosque in Jerusalem. Rockets from the Gaza strip

Israeli police said they entered the mosque of Al-Aqsa in Jerusalem to drive out some “agitators”. The response of the Palestinian Islamist movement was immediate Hamas who denounced the action as “an unprecedented crime”, calling on Palestinians in the West Bank “to go en masse to the Al-Aqsa mosque to defend it”.

In the early hours of the night, several rockets were fired from Gaza Strip to Israeli territory. Witnesses and AFP journalists told it. The Israeli military said missile warning sirens had been activated in several Israeli urban centers around the Gaza Strip.

