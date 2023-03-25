First cracks in the government of Benjamin Netanyahu on the judicial reform that is splitting Israel: two ministers have asked that it be “stopped immediately”. In the 12th week of protests against the contested provision of the right-wing executive – 250,000 again on the streets today, according to the media – the defense minister Yoav Gallantone of the key figures of the Likud, has asked to halt the process of the law in the Knesset at least until April 26, the day of Independence.

“We need to rediscover national unity. Even now – said Gallant who had expressed his concerns about the situation with Netanyahu for days – there is a clear, immediate and concrete danger to our national security”. After declaring himself willing to pay a “personal price” for his position, Gallant asked that the blocking of the law be accompanied by that of demonstrations and the beginning of “a dialogue of reconciliation between the parties”. “The events taking place in Israeli society – denounced Gallant under whose house around a thousand people protested today – also involve the armed forces. From everywhere there are feelings of anger, pain and maximum disappointment of an intensity that I have never seen before. I see how the source of our strength is eroding. As Israel’s defense minister, I say most clearly that the ruptures that are taking place in our society are also penetrating the army and other institutions safety”. A conviction that matured after the widespread malaise within the army due to the repercussions of the reform and the announcements by the reservists of not wanting to present themselves when called up for service in the name of “civil disobedience” against the law.

The Israeli Minister of National Security, the exponent of the extreme right Itamar Ben Gvir, called on Netanyahu to relieve Gallant from his post, after his call to halt the process of judicial reform. “I ask the prime minister to fire Gallant, who entered with the right-wing vote, but he gave in to pressure from those who threatened to refuse military service,” said Ben Gvir.

But Gallant isn’t the only one to have broken the levee. Even the Minister of Agriculture Avi poet he asked the prime minister to stop the law at least until Independence Day. “There is no other way,” said Dichter, a former head of the Shin Bet (Israel’s internal security) and a top Likud leader. On the same location too Yuli Edelsteinanother authoritative exponent of Netanyahu’s party and former speaker of the Knesset.

The turnaround on the front – until now solid – of the government was greeted favorably by the leader of the opposition Yair Lapid. “Gallant – he observed – has taken a vital and courageous step for the security of Israel. This is a moment of truth. I appeal to the government: stop everything”.

The protests will continue, according to the organizers, even in the week that begins, when the government intends to arrive at the final approval of the law. A wall against a wall – and today there was a new terrorist attack in Huwara, in the West Bank, in which two soldiers were injured (one seriously) – which awaits Netanyahu on his return from London. Where he, however, was caught in a non-kosher restaurant in the middle of Shabbat.