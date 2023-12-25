Israel discovers extensive network of Hamas tunnels in northern Gaza | AlMomento.net

Israeli Forces Uncover Extensive Network of Hamas Tunnels in Northern Gaza

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) have recently made a significant discovery in the Jabaliya camp in northern Gaza. The IDF uncovered an extensive network of Hamas tunnels in the area, where the bodies of five Israeli hostages were recovered earlier this month.

The operation to recover the bodies of soldiers Warrant Officer Ziv Dado, Nik Beizer, and Ron Sherman, as well as civilians Elia Toledano and Eden Zacharia, was led by troops from the 551st Brigade and the 504th Military Intelligence Unit. According to The Times of Israel, the IDF had information about two bodies of hostages in the Jabaliya camp area and located tunnel shafts during their explorations.

The elite Yahalom combat engineer unit, among others, investigated the tunnel shafts and discovered an extensive network with two levels and an elevator descending several dozen meters to a large hall and command center. The tunnel network was found to have many branches used by Hamas for military operations, including tunnels passing beneath a nearby school and hospital. One of the tunnels even led to the home of the former commander of Hamas’ northern brigade in Gaza, Ahmed Ghandour, who was killed in an Israeli airstrike.

The entire network was approximately one square kilometer in size and was also found to contain weapons and infrastructure used to manufacture weapons. The bodies of Dado and Zacharia were found on December 13, with the other three, Beizer, Sherman, and Toledano, being located three days later in a different part of the tunnel network, which was destroyed several days after the completion of the IDF’s explorations.

The IDF’s discovery of the extensive tunnel network in the Jabaliya camp has significant ramifications for Hamas’s military operations, and the findings are set to have a major impact in the ongoing conflict.

