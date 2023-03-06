Home World Israel, even reservists and elite corps against Netanyahu. And nobody wants to pilot the flight to Rome
World

Israel, even reservists and elite corps against Netanyahu. And nobody wants to pilot the flight to Rome

by admin
Israel, even reservists and elite corps against Netanyahu. And nobody wants to pilot the flight to Rome

The protests against the justice reform do not stop in Israel and this time they reach one of the beating hearts of the country: the army and its elite units.
In fact, it happens that 37 of the 40 reservist pilots of squadron 69, one of the most important in the Israeli air force, responsible for crucial actions – such as the elimination of the nuclear reactor in Syria in 2007 – announce in a letter taken from various warheads that they will not show up on the first day of the training period to which they were called.

See also  Turnaround in Northern Ireland: Sinn Fein Republicans first force in parliament

You may also like

Juventus lost to Roma, Kin received a red...

Ukraine, Scholz: consequences if China helps Russia –...

Ukraine-Russia, today’s news – beraking latest news.com

Iraq banned the import of alcohol | Info

Digital transition, ethics by design: a necessary condition...

Ekipe Orizzonte wins the Italian Cup, Padova defeated...

Biden has cancer?White House doctor clarifies: Cured|Biden|White House|President|Cancer|Skin...

Bahmut looks like Marijupolj, a city demolished to...

Seka Aleksić in Paris | Fun

Roma-Juventus scorecards: dynamic Kostic, Vlahovic canceled (5), Rui...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy