The protests against the justice reform do not stop in Israel and this time they reach one of the beating hearts of the country: the army and its elite units.

In fact, it happens that 37 of the 40 reservist pilots of squadron 69, one of the most important in the Israeli air force, responsible for crucial actions – such as the elimination of the nuclear reactor in Syria in 2007 – announce in a letter taken from various warheads that they will not show up on the first day of the training period to which they were called.