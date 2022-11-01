JERUSALEM – Sixty-one seats for the pro-rightBenjamin Netanyahu56 for the block of Yair Lapid. According to the first exit polls published as soon as the polls closed at 10pm local time, fourteen months after he gave up the scepter of prime minister, Netanyahu should return to lead Israel, most likely with the government shifted further to the right than ever.

Together with Likud, which exit polls give 30 seats, the ultra-Orthodox Shas and United Torah Judaism parties, with ten and seven seats respectively, and then the Religious Zionist Party with 14 parliamentarians should join the coalition, the real surprise of these elections. If the findings were confirmed, in fact, the number two of the group, as well as the head of Otzma Yehudit (formation part of the list), will emerge as the real winner of these elections. Itamar Ben Gvir.

A life spent as a far-right activist, up until two years ago Ben Gvir was considered an unacceptable figure by members of his own political side. Otzma Yehudit (Jewish power) is the political heir of Kach, who was banned from the Knesset in the 1980s because of his anti-Arab racist positions. Ben Gvir himself had previously suggested expelling Arab citizens from Israel and was known for hanging a portrait of Baruch Goldstein in the living room, who in 1994 massacred 29 Muslim faithful in prayer at the Tomb of the Patriarchs.

In this electoral campaign, however, Ben Gvir has worked to correct the shot, proposing the same message but against “those who are not loyal” to the State of Israel and against terrorists, for whom he invokes the death penalty, still managing to propose himself as politician who does not accept compromises and to win the vote of the most intransigent right-wing voters.

If Netanyahu and his partners really succeed in achieving the goal of a majority of the seats, the result of the Religious Zionist Party could still cost dearly to the one who has already been the longest-serving prime minister in the history of Israel, forcing him not only to hand over important ministries to the coalition partner, but also to lead a team that even the most loyal allies of Jerusalem – first and foremost the United States – have a hard time digesting.

Instead, Yesh Atid, the party of the current Prime Minister Lapid, whose coalition would gather only 55 MPs, would stop at 24 seats. “We ask to wait for the final results,” said the Welfare Minister Meir Cohenone of the leaders of the party.