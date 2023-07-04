Israel Fernández, breaking latest news of his concert at the Teatro Cervantes (2023)

The big day arrived, the coming-out of “Pure blood” (23), the last and outstanding album of Israel Fernandez, a young singer from Toledo who came back in his early thirties. Fifth record work and second of his own compositions, the most personal to date and again with the great Diego del Morao as an adventure partner (an artistic couple called to mark an era), oozing more than ever wisdom and tradition from every pore of his skin. , but flying free and indomitable, with a claw, sensitivity and feeling of his own that, without wanting to be “neither prince nor king”, reproclaim him as the iconic new flamenco messiah of our time.

The importance of the afternoon is felt in the environment and the Cervantes Theater in Malaga knows it, which has been hanging the no-ticket sign for weeks, with its almost 1,200 seats waiting to witness this total premiere and start of the tour. The light goes out and, with an original staging (half-moon wooden fence, with a large cross on one side), he steps on the boards Israel Fernandez, with that very personal magnetism and rockstar presence that characterizes him (Cuban-heeled ankle boots, a shiny red shirt and light-colored pants with a snakeskin print); guided by a female horseman who leads him to the center of the stage, with a rein tied to the cantaor’s chest. As if it were a thoroughbred horse, he begins to let go of the rope and slowly turns in a circle around her, resisting, while the electronic atmospheres of Pional and the sidereal rhythm of Marcos Carpio and Pirulo sound, opening the show Israel with a “soleá of the house” that takes your breath away and scratches inside.

The thing seems historic and they join the group (all in country clothes) Ané Carrasco on percussion and Diego del Morao on guitar, to continue with songs from Cádiz, with Israel sitting on the wooden fences and throwing alegrías into the air, to then move on to a new performance with “I find myself alone” Heartfelt cantes from Levante that he dominates like no one else, seated in a wicker chair and with the rider brushing his hair: “If I ruled my heart, right now I would leave you… But you took the key to my heart, and whenever you want, you can come and go.”

The ovations, the cheers and affectionate cries of the public are chained over and over again, with the entire group brimming with a compás to die and a Diego del Morao who dances seated like Fred Astaire, doing magic to the six strings with that soniquete and naturalness that only geniuses have. Thus, Israel wins us over and falls in love with each cante, por bulerías (“To the third world“ y “Wake up”), by toná with a forge aftertaste (“Pot and pans”with Ané “arranging” a loot for Israel and playing percussion with a hammer), or alone on stage at the grand piano, surprising us with an overwhelming mastery of the keys and leaving us with our mouths open and our hearts in flight, interpreting a “Bitter Wine” with the aroma of copler, Argentine tango and milonga, stopping time and unleashing an endless rain of applause (Farina included, wherever she is).

He addresses the public and shows the radiant happiness he feels for this big premiere in “Malaga the beautiful”, making it clear that for him purity has nothing to do with races, colors or mixtures, but with sincerity, truth and loyalty for what he feels, and that is what he transmits with his inexhaustible art, now interspersing tangos, with “Roads and vereas” as a central link and with Diego marking some flamenco falsetas that take us off the seats over and over again.

Futuristic backlighting and from the center of the stage, wrapped only by an enveloping and dreamlike electronic music, another peak moment with the interstellar mountain range “I will be silent”removing roots with some quejíos that break the chest.

Final stretch por bulerías, the “of reproach”, of his previous and also essential “Amor” (20), plus a medley of classical lyrics, with the leading role of his beloved Pastora Pavón, ending with fandangos, “Yours and mine”, with Diego del Morao inside the enclosure and the cantaor from outside, with the wooden cross in front of him, sharing with everyone “that only star that remains in the sky at daylight”. The theater falls and they go to parties, with little legs in the air and dances of pure art included, with Pirulo in the lead, followed by Ané Carrasco and Marcos Carpio.

Israel Fernandez, indomitable purity and a new and indisputable flamenco icon. Don’t miss it, one day it will be a legend and they will tell again and again, with a smile from ear to ear, that they saw it live.

