Israel Fernández, critic of his album Pura Sangre (2023)

“Pure blood” (23) as loyalty and truth that runs through his veins. A personal flamenco autobiography where the heart rules and the experiences that have forged him as a unique person and artist beat.

Israel Fernandez He already conquered us with his previous and outstanding “Amor” (20), going through the recesses of love, a fourth album in which he not only established himself as a beacon and a voice to beat in flamenco, combining command of tradition and his own sensibility, but also made the leap as a total composer and signed some lyrics of high poetic carats and jonda wisdom within the reach of very few. Work in which he was accompanied by the great Diego del Morao, beginning a friendship and artistic couple that seems to have an overwhelming present and future, at the level of the most iconic…

In these brand new nine songs, she redoubles her sincerity and shows us, without folds or hindrances, her purest roots, letting her privileged throat chisel each of the flamenco styles that she goes through, with the naturalness and courage of her breathing and feeling. Thus, with that trademark honesty and simplicity, he shows us his memories: his upbringing and learning of life, its flavors and troubles, together with his family, close to nature, knowing how to listen to ancient songs, silences and always open to travel new paths; with her gypsy blood as her flag and giving a voice to those who do not have one, pointing out the injustices that surround us.

From the song of the birds when the day begins: "That my cousin is already in the forge early in the morning, beating and beating, to support his three children…", raw quejíos that make sparks fly at the blow of tonenaked and spatial, causing "copper flowers" ​​to appear in the initial "Pot and pans"; followed by the evocative and central "Soleá from my house", where roots and wings dialogue organically, with an enveloping and open sound melody that floats and weaves an almost dreamlike landscape, making us travel, pinch by pinch, to "those memories engraved in my mind", to ese "always live up to date… playing morning and evening in the threshing floor, full of dust and sand", to his childhood with his parents, family and friends.

For canastero tangos in “Roads and vereas”, with their grandparents and elders present, who broke their hands making baskets with strips of cane and selling them from town to town. A heartfelt declaration of principles: “They were slaves, so that today you are free. Do not forget where you come from, always carry it as your flag”. And the songs of Levante, who dominates with no one, with Escacena and Vallejo under his wings, plus his own melody that exudes from every pore of his skin, traps us in what is perhaps the most personal lyrics, the beautiful and painful “I find myself alone” with the omnipresent guitar and presence of Diego del Morao stopping time.

The production of the album and the careful arrangements are another of the remarkable and brilliant aspects of this new masterpiece, with Israel at the helm in all the songs, Diego in more than half of the pieces, and the figure of Pional injecting a plus of modernity and electronic measure in four compositions: of the two themes that open, already named ("Pots and pans" y "Soleá from my house"), to the spectacular and demanding bulería "To the third world"with synthesizers included and previously recorded in one take by Israel at home, plus that jewel in the crown called "I will be silence", what "everything counts and nothing is silent", a very personal serrana full of nuances and aromas, spiritual and galactic, with electronic atmospheres and the voice of Israel holding nothing back… The freest and purest Morentian spirit throbs, with Enrique happy, smiling and applauding wherever he is.

Before we go for a party, “Neither prince nor king”, once again signing outstanding verses that reaffirm him as a first-class flamenco composer, with keyboards recorded by himself and a beat that won’t let you step on the ground. The internal struggle with the external pressure that wants to condition us and mark the way, that of his own gypsy culture, even, that he loves above all things, but that he knows that sometimes he can determine and limit. But no, this cantaor has neither a prince nor a king, “Neither does the rain wet me in the middle of the storm, nor does the lightning illuminate me, nor does the wind shake me.”

And when we believe that we cannot give more, a whirlwind of light and energy takes us ahead that leaves all shadows vanquished, “Wake up”, wonder por bulería, with the soniquete de Jerez at the helm in Morao’s strings, modernity in the soul and heart as motor and compass. Chaboli on keyboards, percussion and production. An outrage that shakes you inside, that grabs you and doesn’t let go… with the aftertaste of another great among the greats, the most groundbreaking and courageous shrimp. It will be difficult for you to get out of the loop, warned and warned you are.

It closes by right, by fandangos, but not just any, "Yours and mine", a composition with a very classical aftertaste and lyrics that seem to have always been written, but with a special form, where various concepts of cantaores inhabit, revealing, once again, that, in addition to being an incomparable flamenco artist, he is a big fan.