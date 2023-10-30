Israel Firmly Rejects Ceasefire as Communications Paralysis Strikes Gaza Strip Again

Headline: Israel Rejects Ceasefire, Communications Paralyzed in Northern Gaza Strip

Subtitle: Israeli military continues air strikes, local and international concern grows

Date: October 30, 2021

According to recent reports, Israel has rejected a ceasefire proposed by the Palestinian Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas) amidst escalating tensions in the region. The spokesman for Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu’s office stated that Israel firmly rejects a ceasefire as it aligns with Hamas’s desires. Furthermore, the Israeli army plans to withdraw from the Gaza Strip once Hamas is defeated.

Israeli airstrikes on the Gaza Strip have persisted throughout the night of October 29th to the early morning of October 30th, according to Al Jazeera and Al Arabiya. The latest round of air strikes occurred in the northern Gaza Strip after an alleged network and communications outage. Currently, there have been no reports of casualties, and Israel has yet to respond to these developments.

Network and communications in the northern Gaza Strip have faced recurring disruption. On October 29th, Palestinian TV reported another episode of paralysis in the region. Prior to this, Israeli bombing on the 27th had completely disrupted communications and networks in the Gaza Strip. Although small-scale communications were partially restored on the 29th, the situation remains unstable, with only a small number of individuals able to connect to the internet through satellite using the Palestinian Communications Company’s mobile phone SIM card, which is both unreliable and expensive.

Israeli Chief of General Staff Halevi revealed on October 28th that Israeli troops were conducting ground operations in the Gaza Strip, indicating the conflict had entered a new stage. A joint combat force consisting of Israeli armor, engineers, and infantry has been engaged in ground operations in the northern Gaza Strip since the evening of the 27th. The reporter also observed a decrease in the number of tanks and armored vehicles in the Israeli border area, suggesting that troops had entered the Gaza Strip and were launching fierce attacks.

International reaction to the ongoing conflict has been strong. The Egyptian Ministry of Foreign Affairs cautioned that Israel’s large-scale ground attacks in the Gaza Strip would have serious risks and unprecedented humanitarian and security impacts. They held the Israeli government accountable for violating UN General Assembly resolutions and urged them to facilitate safe, complete, and sustainable humanitarian relief to Gaza. Similarly, the Lebanese Ministry of Foreign Affairs criticized Israel’s “uncontrolled and irresponsible” behavior, warning that it could ignite war in the Middle East and threaten regional and international peace. The Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs called for the international community to prioritize preventing bloodshed, minimizing harm to civilians, and pursuing a political and diplomatic resolution through the implementation of a “two-state solution.”

Since the conflict began on October 7th, the number of casualties on both sides has continued to rise. This round of Palestinian-Israeli conflict has claimed over 9,510 lives, with 8,005 fatalities in the Gaza Strip alone, including 3,342 children.

As tensions persist, the situation remains uncertain, with international concern growing regarding the impact on civilians and the need for a peaceful resolution. This article is based on information from Daily Economic News and serves to provide readers with a broader understanding of the ongoing events.

