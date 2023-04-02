Despite the criticisms of the police chief, both the director of the Shin Bet (the internal affairs intelligence agency, ed) and also the office of the State Advocate General, the government of Benjamin Netanyahu approved the establishment of a National Guard for Israel “in the Ministry of National Security” headed by the Minister Itamar Ben Gvir (pictured). At the same time, a Commission made up of “all sectors of Israel’s security” will have to decide in 90 days “the prerogatives of the Guard” and who will depend on them: whether the police chief or “another body”. A decision that threatens to further raise tension in the country torn apart by the premier’s claim to reform the judiciary. A reform that Netanyahu is determined to carry forward despite the call to block it even came from his US ally. And despite three months of protests that have only recently subsided, but could resume at this point.

The executive approved a loan of about one billion shekels (about 250 million euros) for the Guard, reducing the budget of other ministries by 1%. In a statement, the government explained that the Guard – according to the media it should number around 2,000 men – “will act as a dedicated force qualified and trained to manage, among other things, various emergency situations, nationalist crime and terrorism“. It will also strengthen “the roles currently held by the Israeli police in these areas”. Minister Ben Gvir defined the establishment of the Guard as “important news for Israeli citizens and which will improve personal security”.

In a letter sent to Ben Gvir, the police chief Kobi Shabtai he defined the Guard as “unnecessary”, with “high costs” and which can “damage the personal safety of citizens”. A new force – he added – which is not needed and which can also cause “heavy damage to the country’s internal security system”. Even the head of the Shin Bet Ronen Bar – according to Haaretz – has spoken out against the establishment of the Guard. Finally, the office of Gali Baharav-Miara, Attorney General of the state, took sides against the fact that the Guard is placed directly under Ben Gvir and spoke – according to the media – of legal impediment due to overlapping duties with the police.