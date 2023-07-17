Israel Formally Recognizes Morocco’s Sovereignty over Western Sahara for Regional Peace and Stability

Title: Israel Officially Recognizes Morocco’s Sovereignty Over Western Sahara, Fostering Regional Peace

Subtitle: The decision marks a significant milestone in the strengthening of diplomatic and security ties between Israel and Morocco.

Israel’s government has officially recognized Morocco’s sovereignty over Western Sahara, a move that has been hailed as a significant step towards regional peace. The decision, confirmed by the prime minister’s office, follows Morocco’s announcement hours earlier and underscores the deepening diplomatic and security ties between the two nations.

Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen welcomed the decision, expressing his pleasure at Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s move. Cohen emphasized that this recognition would not only strengthen relations between the two countries but also contribute to regional peace and stability.

In a letter addressed to King Mohammed VI, Netanyahu formally recognized “Morocco’s sovereignty over the territory of Western Sahara,” as reported by the Moroccan royal cabinet. The Israeli prime minister also stated that this position would be reflected in all relevant acts and documents of the Israeli government.

Moreover, Israel is considering the establishment of a consulate in Dakhla, which serves as the capital of Western Sahara. This decision will be communicated to the United Nations, regional and international organizations, and all countries with whom Israel maintains diplomatic ties, as stated in the letter.

This landmark announcement aligns with the strengthening of security ties between Israel and Morocco since the two nations reestablished diplomatic relations in December 2020. It was within the framework of the Abraham Accords, promoted by the US, that Israel and Morocco embarked on a path of closer engagement, with former US President Donald Trump recognizing Moroccan sovereignty over Western Sahara as a condition.

The resumption of diplomatic relations led to the reopening of liaison offices in Tel Aviv and Rabat, with expectations of elevating these offices to embassy status in the future. Additionally, both countries have signed various agreements in trade, transport, and tourism. However, the most substantial agreement signed in November 2021 focused on military cooperation, marking Israel’s first security and defense deal with an Arab nation.

Under this agreement, Israel will provide advanced drone and missile technology, as well as intelligence resources, to support Morocco’s efforts in countering the Polisario Front, advocating for Western Sahara’s complete independence, and Algeria, which supports the Sahrawis’ independence.

Israel and Morocco have witnessed a 32% growth in bilateral trade in 2022, with over 200,000 Israeli tourists visiting Morocco. The Jewish community of Moroccan origin in Israel, accounting for 8% of the population, further strengthens the historical and cultural ties between the two nations.

As Israel’s first military attaché in Morocco, Colonel Sharon Itach, was appointed on the same day as the recognition announcement, it signifies the deepening security cooperation between the two countries.

The Israeli government’s recognition of Morocco’s sovereignty over Western Sahara solidifies their commitment to regional peace and stability. With both nations actively partnering in various sectors, this strategic alliance is expected to foster further progress in the Middle East and North Africa region.

