Former Israeli Prime Minister Ehud Barak indirectly admitted in a Twitter post that the Jewish state has nuclear weapons. «It sounds strange to us, but in the conversations between Israelis and Western diplomats deep concerns emerge about the possibility that, if the coup in Israel were to succeed, a messianic dictatorship could be established in the heart of the Middle East, which has nuclear weapons, and fanatically desires a comparison with Islam centered on the Temple Mount. In their eyes, it’s really scary. It won’t happen,” Barak wrote on Twitter, commenting on the situation in Israel, shaken for over three months by harsh street protests against the controversial justice reform project promoted by Benjamin Netanyahu’s far-right government.

Israel has never officially admitted to having nuclear warheads, which according to international estimates range from tens to hundreds. The Jewish state is one of only four countries that has never joined the Non-Proliferation Treaty (along with India, Pakistan and North Korea which withdrew). The epicenter of the nuclear program is the center of Dimona, in the Negev desert, site of a heavy water nuclear reactor built in the late 1950s with the decisive – but clandestine – help of France. His role was revealed to the world in 1986 by a former coach, Mordechai Vanunu, who from the United Kingdom denounced him to the Sunday Times. Before the story was published, the “deep throat” fell into a Mossad trap, he was taken back to Israel and jailed for 18 years. In 1998 Shimon Peres, who was the leader of the nuclear program (so much so that the Shimon Peres Negev Nuclear Research Center is named after him) and then prime minister and president of Israel, as well as Nobel Peace Prize winner, argued that the Jewish state had built a deterrent , realizing “a nuclear option not to have Hiroshima but to have Oslo”, in reference to the peace agreement with the Palestinians.