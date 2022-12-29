JERUSALEM – The new Israeli government takes office today, the sixth to be led by Benjamin Netanyahu. The ceremony at the end of a long parliamentary marathon to present the ministers and the guidelines. Sixty-four out of 120 MPs support the coalition (only nine women), divided into six parties: Netanyahu’s Likud with 32 seats, the two ultra-Orthodox groups, Shas with 11 seats and United Torah Judaism (UTJ) with seven, and the three national-religious formations – which presented themselves in the elections in a single list – the Religious Zionist Party (PSR) with seven seats, Jewish Power with six and Noam with one.

