JERUSALEM – Israeli Cabinet approves formation of new “national guard” as requested by the leader of the far-right party Otzmah Yehudit (“Jewish Power”) and Minister of National Security Itamar Ben-Gvir. To finance the new police force for a total of one billion shekels (about 260 million euros) all other ministries have been asked to cut their budgets by 1.5%.

“The National Guard that the government has approved is an important message for the residents of Israel and for their personal safety, a necessary and basic need that enjoys broad acceptance,” Ben-Gvir said following the decision. which, according to reports in the Israeli press, has also aroused strong tensions even within the government itself, with several ministers expressing their opposition – even though in the end choosing to vote in favor of the foundation of the new security force.

“The government has approved indiscriminate cuts to finance Ben-Gvir’s private militia,” he attacked instead opposition leader Yair Lapid. “They will cut healthcare, education, security, all to finance a private army of thugs.”

Early last week, as it began to emerge in the face of unprecedented protests that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was preparing to halt the legislative process of his controversial justice reform for a month, Ben-Gvir threatened to step out of the majority – which would lead to the fall of the government. To avoid this, the prime minister promised him the formation of a new special corps, with two thousand agents.

Months ago, Ben-Gvir, in the negotiations to create the government, had insisted that he be assigned the Ministry of Internal Security with revised and expanded powers, including control of the police. In recent weeks, however, he has clashed several times with the police chief Kobi Shabtai, who sent him a letter days ago declaring that the formation of the new national guard would have catastrophic effects, due to the lack of clarity regarding the role of the regular police forces and the high costs. To express opposition too the Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara.

Ben-Gvir also sparked outrage on Saturday when he explicitly mentioned members of the extremist group La Familia as possible recruits to the new force. In an interview with television channel 13, the minister claimed that many leftist kids from the kibbutzim contacted him to ask to join the national guard: “We too and not just those of ‘La Familia’.” Formally an organized cheering association for club football Grazing Jerusalem, the group has a long history of anti-Arab racism and verbal and physical violence. When the club decided to sign two Muslim players in 2013, members of the organization set fire to the club’s headquarters. In 2016, following a complex police operation with agents infiltrating the undercover group, 56 of its members were arrested.

Pressed by the interviewer to find out if he considered the ultras suitable to serve in the police force, Ben-Gvir replied that “there are many officers and valuable people among them” who would be welcome, provided they do not have a criminal background, accusing the media of slander against the group.

Despite the favorable vote of the Council of Ministers, some uncertainties on the effective functioning of the national guard remain. In fact, according to the decision approved today, the details of the project will be defined by a specially formed committee who will have 90 days to present the plan. Even the new body will actually be directly dependent on Ben-Gvir or on the one who holds the role of police chief, namely Shabtai.