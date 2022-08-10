Share All sharing options for: Israel gradually eases restrictions after ceasefire with Jahad

The Palestinian Islamic Jihad (Jihad) and Israel announced on the 7th that they had reached a ceasefire agreement on the current round of conflict. On the 8th, the Israeli side began to gradually lift the relevant restrictions on the southern part of Israel and the Gaza Strip due to the tense situation.

The Israel Defense Forces announced on the 8th that it will reopen the Erez port, allowing fuel and humanitarian aid to enter the Gaza Strip, but temporarily prohibiting pedestrians from entering and leaving. According to Israeli military radio, the port may reopen to Palestinian laborers as early as the 9th.

According to World Bank data, the unemployment rate in the Gaza Strip is close to 48%, and about 12,000 Palestinians enter Israel through the Erez port every day to work. Whenever the situation in the Gaza Strip is tense, Israel usually closes the Erez port and restricts the entry of Palestinians.

In addition, the once closed main roads and railways in the border area between Israel and the Gaza Strip have been reopened on the 8th. In southern Israel, adjacent to the Gaza Strip, public life services in towns and communities have returned to normal, and travel restrictions have been lifted for residents.According to XinhuaReturn to Sohu, see more

Editor: