Israel-Hamas war, latest news. Gaza, agreement for one more day of truce. Blinken calls on Israel for safe zones for civilians. Attack in Jerusalem

15:28

WSJ: “Israel considers exile as a solution to eradicate Hamas”

Among the various strategies to eradicate forever Hamas , Israel is reportedly considering exiling terrorists, at least low-level ones, from Gaza. Israeli and American officials revealed this to the Wall Street Journal, which also viewed a draft of the plan for the post-Hamas Strip. The idea of ​​exile is reminiscent of the U.S.-brokered deal that allowed Palestinian leader Yasser Arafat to escape with thousands of fighters from Beirut during the 1982 Israeli siege.

This perspective, the sources report, emerged from talks between Israelis and Americans on who will govern Gaza once the war is over and on how to prevent the territory from being exploited again to organize an attack against Israel like the one on October 7, the worst in history. of the nation. One of the proposals, developed by the Israeli army think tank and seen by the Wall Street Journal, would start with the creation of what are called “safe, Hamas-free zones” that would be governed by a new Gaza authority, supported by Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.

However, it is not clear what the fate of the terrorists and their families would be and above all, as analysts point out, whether they would accept the possibility of exile. For Hamas fighters leaving Gaza today would be fundamentally different than leaving Lebanon in 1982. While Arafat and his 11,000 men were visiting Beirut, the Strip is home for the terrorists and part of a hoped-for independent Palestinian state. The plan would also require the support of countries willing to accept Hamas fighters, Turkey, Qatar, Iran, Russia and Lebanon.

Beijing remembers Kissinger: “An old and good friend”

Share this: Facebook

X

