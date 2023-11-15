Israel-Hamas war, latest news. Gaza, Israeli raid on Al Shifa hospital. WHO: «Lost contact with healthcare personnel»

The Israeli army entered the al Shifa hospital in Gaza during the night for an operation “targeted in a specific area” of the facility. Witnesses saw tanks on the hospital campus. Hamas accuses Biden of the blitz. The UN: “40 patients died in al Shifa yesterday”. Biden speaks with Prime Minister Netanyahu and shows optimism about an agreement for the release of the hostages: The White House has confirmed that Hamas has placed its command center under the Shifa hospital. However, US National Security Council spokesman John Kirby added that “hospitals and patients must be protected”.

