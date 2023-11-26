Home » Israel-Hamas war, latest news. Media: Hamas delivers hostages to the Red Cross. Israeli army: after a truce we will return to fight
World

Israel-Hamas war, latest news. Media: Hamas delivers hostages to the Red Cross. Israeli army: after a truce we will return to fight

by admin
Israel-Hamas war, latest news. Media: Hamas delivers hostages to the Red Cross. Israeli army: after a truce we will return to fight

08:50

Eight children and 5 women, who are the latest Israeli hostages released by Hamas

Eight children and five women, including four mothers, are the Israeli hostages who were released in recent hours by Hamas and who had been kidnapped in Kibbutz Be’eri. Among them was Emily Hand, the nine-year-old Israeli-Irish girl whose story she had held in suspense. Initially, the Israeli authorities had informed her father, Thomas Hannd, that the little girl had been killed on October 7 during the Hamas assault on the kibbutz. Israeli intelligence subsequently received evidence from the Gaza Strip that the little girl was still alive. The Israeli authorities have provided the names of the hostages released in recent hours, after a postponement decided by Hamas accusing Israel of having violated the truce agreement. They are Shoshan Haran, 67, his daughter Adi Shoham, 38, and his grandchildren, Naveh and Yahel, aged eight and three respectively. Also freed were Shiri Weiss, 53, and her daughter Noga, 18, Sharon Avigdori, 52, and her son Noam, 12, and her brothers Noam and Alma Or, 17 and 13 respectively. years. Also released were Maya Regev, 21, and Hila Rotem, 12, as well as nine-year-old Emily Hand.

See also  When garbage threatens public health in Cameroon - OUR ATTITUDES SCANNED

You may also like

Stabbed to death at home in the Asti...

“Unprecedented catastrophe” the sinking of a fertilizer ship...

Hertha President Kay Bernstein died of natural causes

LIVE – River Plate vs. Boca Juniors for...

Gallardo’s Al-Ittihad fell to the unbeatable Al-Hilal

[Notice]For customers from the European Economic Area (EEA)...

The Consumer Council with a coordinated complaint against...

Operation Praetorian: MP requests preventive detention for Madureira...

Iris Apfel – a style icon – dies...

Review of the comic “Al son de un...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy