Israel-Hamas war, latest news. Media: Hamas delivers hostages to the Red Cross. Israeli army: after a truce we will return to fight

08:50

Eight children and 5 women, who are the latest Israeli hostages released by Hamas

Eight children and five women, including four mothers, are the Israeli hostages who were released in recent hours by Hamas and who had been kidnapped in Kibbutz Be’eri. Among them was Emily Hand, the nine-year-old Israeli-Irish girl whose story she had held in suspense. Initially, the Israeli authorities had informed her father, Thomas Hannd, that the little girl had been killed on October 7 during the Hamas assault on the kibbutz. Israeli intelligence subsequently received evidence from the Gaza Strip that the little girl was still alive. The Israeli authorities have provided the names of the hostages released in recent hours, after a postponement decided by Hamas accusing Israel of having violated the truce agreement. They are Shoshan Haran, 67, his daughter Adi Shoham, 38, and his grandchildren, Naveh and Yahel, aged eight and three respectively. Also freed were Shiri Weiss, 53, and her daughter Noga, 18, Sharon Avigdori, 52, and her son Noam, 12, and her brothers Noam and Alma Or, 17 and 13 respectively. years. Also released were Maya Regev, 21, and Hila Rotem, 12, as well as nine-year-old Emily Hand.

