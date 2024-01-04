Israel–Hamas war, Nasrallah: ‘If Tel Aviv makes war on us we will fight without limits’

New blow for Benyamin Netanyahu: the Israeli Supreme Court has ruled that the law on disqualification, which would have protected him from the possibility of being declared unfit for office in case of violation of the law on conflict of interest, will not be valid for the current incumbent prime minister. But only starting from the next legislature. The law, another key step in the controversial justice reform wanted by Netanyahu, was approved by the Knesset in March but with today’s decision – writes Haaretz – it will only apply starting from the next mandate of the Israeli Parliament. This is the second hard blow from the Supreme Court after the decision, announced in recent days, to cancel another key element of the justice reform: the so-called ‘Reasonability Clause’. The Court’s new decision “is an important victory for Israeli public opinion. Fundamental laws are not the prerogative of the prime minister, who can change from one day to the next”, says the Movement for Quality Government in a note in Israel. “The Prime Minister, who is facing serious criminal proceedings in which he is accused of corruption, fraud and breach of trust in three separate cases, cannot create a gilded cage for himself without any possibility of being declared unfit for office if he were to intervene as prime minister in his criminal affairs”.

