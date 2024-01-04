Home » Israel–Hamas war, Nasrallah: ‘If Tel Aviv makes war on us we will fight without limits’
World

Israel–Hamas war, Nasrallah: ‘If Tel Aviv makes war on us we will fight without limits’

by admin
Israel–Hamas war, Nasrallah: ‘If Tel Aviv makes war on us we will fight without limits’

New blow for Benyamin Netanyahu: the Israeli Supreme Court has ruled that the law on disqualification, which would have protected him from the possibility of being declared unfit for office in case of violation of the law on conflict of interest, will not be valid for the current incumbent prime minister. But only starting from the next legislature. The law, another key step in the controversial justice reform wanted by Netanyahu, was approved by the Knesset in March but with today’s decision – writes Haaretz – it will only apply starting from the next mandate of the Israeli Parliament. This is the second hard blow from the Supreme Court after the decision, announced in recent days, to cancel another key element of the justice reform: the so-called ‘Reasonability Clause’. The Court’s new decision “is an important victory for Israeli public opinion. Fundamental laws are not the prerogative of the prime minister, who can change from one day to the next”, says the Movement for Quality Government in a note in Israel. “The Prime Minister, who is facing serious criminal proceedings in which he is accused of corruption, fraud and breach of trust in three separate cases, cannot create a gilded cage for himself without any possibility of being declared unfit for office if he were to intervene as prime minister in his criminal affairs”.

See also  Andersson, the outgoing Swedish premier: "In Italy it is a dangerous drift, there is a risk of splitting European unity"

You may also like

The family of Karen Celebertti, former director of...

Horoscope for January 8 | Entertainment

“It was their first date”

Venera, interview in Mondo Sonoro (2024)

DAVID CRONENBERG – AESTHETICS OF MUTATIONS

handball national team bih list for euro 2024...

Zelensky still believes in victory: “Russia can be...

Udinese-Lazio 1-2 | The comment: Vecino decided a...

results and ranking of the 19th day

Israel, thousands in Tel Aviv are calling for...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy