Israel – Hamas War: why large shipping and oil companies suspended their shipments through the Red Sea (and what consequences it may have for world trade)

Oil giant BP suspends all shipping through Red Sea following attacks by Yemen’s Houthi rebels

BP has joined the ranks of major companies suspending shipping through the Red Sea after recent attacks on ships by Yemen’s Houthi rebels. Maersk, the world‘s second-largest shipping company, announced last week that it was also suspending shipments along that key route for global trade. The attacks come amidst escalating violence in the region, exacerbated by the conflict between the Houthis and Israel.

The Red Sea serves as one of the world‘s most important routes for transporting oil, liquefied natural gas, and consumer goods. A significant portion of goods imported to Europe, the Middle East, and North Africa are shipped from Asia and the Gulf via the Red Sea, making it a crucial artery for global trade. However, the recent attacks have raised concerns about the security of the route.

The Houthis have been targeting ships traveling through the Mandeb Strait, also known as the Gate of Tears, a 32-kilometer-wide channel known for its dangerous navigation. The attacks have forced several major shipping companies, including Maersk and BP, to divert their ships from the area, leading to potential disruptions in the supply chain and increased shipping costs.

Instead of using the Mandeb Strait, ships will now have to take a longer route to navigate southern Africa, potentially adding about 10 days to the journey and costing millions of dollars. This diversion will have consequences for consumer goods and the shipping industry as a whole. Analysts have noted that cargo delays, increased fuel and time costs, and higher insurance premiums could result from the disruptions.

Furthermore, analysts have suggested that if other major oil companies follow BP’s lead and suspend shipping through the Red Sea, oil prices could rise. The impact on global oil prices remains uncertain, but there is a possibility of further price increases if shipping disruptions continue.

The situation in the Red Sea has also prompted concerns about rising war risk insurance costs and the broader economic impact of the shipping disruptions. The shipping industry is facing significant challenges, but industry experts believe that companies are better equipped to handle the crisis compared to previous incidents, such as the Suez Canal blockage in 2021.

As the situation unfolds, it remains to be seen how the shipping industry and global trade will adapt to the disruptions in the Red Sea. Nonetheless, the precarious security situation in the region has raised questions about the future of shipping routes and the potential implications for global commerce.

For the latest updates on this story and more, stay tuned to BBC Mundo. Download the new version of our app to receive notifications and stay informed about our best content.

Share this: Facebook

X

