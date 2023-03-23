A law was passed in Israel on Thursday morning that reduces the chances of declaring the prime minister unfit for his role. With the new law, in fact, the Attorney General will no longer be able to remove Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu from his office, a hypothesis that had begun to be talked about in recent weeks in relation to the justice reform proposed by his government. As Netanyahu was accused of corruption in some trials, in fact, the attorney general Gali Baharav-Miara had hinted at the possibility that he would be declared unsuitable for his position due to the evident conflict of interest of his position.

This new law is a first part of the largest reform of the judicial system proposed by the government of Netanyahu, the most right-wing in Israel’s history, which has provoked protests that have been going on for weeks across the country. If passed, in fact, the reform would remove powers of control from the Supreme Court and entrust them to the government, which according to many would constitute a threat to the functioning of democracy. With the law approved on Thursday, only the council of ministers (with a two-thirds majority) will be able to declare the prime minister unfit for office, and only for physical or mental health reasons.