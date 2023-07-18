Israel has recognized Moroccan sovereignty over Western Sahara

Morocco’s King Muhammad VI announced on Monday that Israel had recognized Morocco’s sovereignty over Western Sahara, a 266,000-square-kilometre region that Morocco has contested for decades with the Polisario Front (short for Frente Popular de Liberación de Saguía el Hamra y Río de Gold). The Polisario Front is a military and political organization which claims the independence of Western Sahara and whose conflict with Morocco has escalated in recent years, with clashes and attacks armed.

Israel’s recognition of Moroccan sovereignty over Western Sahara is another sign of the rapprochement between Israel and Morocco, which began in 2020 with the Abraham Accords, promoted by the United States and President Donald Trump. With those agreements, considered historic for their possible impact on Middle East politics, Israel progressively normalized its relations with four Arab states (United Arab Emirates, Egypt, Bahrain and finally Morocco).

According to what was communicated by the Royal Palace in the capital Rabat, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu would have recognized Moroccan sovereignty over Western Sahara in a letter sent to the King of Morocco. For now there have been no statements from Netanyahu, but Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen he praised Netanyahu’s gesture and said that “it will strengthen relations between the two countries and between the two peoples and contribute to the efforts made to expand cooperation and deepen peace and stability in our region”.

Western Sahara is a former Spanish colony, recognized since 1963 by the United Nations as «non-self-governed territory». The status of Western Sahara has been disputed since 1975, the year in which Spain left this area, entrusting control to a joint administration of Morocco and Mauritania: both claimed their sovereignty there. A war therefore began between the two countries and the Polisario Front, which instead demanded independence supported by Algeria, with which Morocco has always had very conflicting relations.

Mauritania abandoned its claims to Western Sahara in 1979, also following the attacks and guerrilla warfare carried out by the Polisario Front. A ceasefire agreement was finally reached between the Polisario Front and Morocco in 1991, with Morocco promising to organize a referendum on independence, which was never held.

Over the years, hostilities between Morocco and the Polisario Front have never subsided, and in 2020 armed clashes resumed. The normalization of relations between Morocco and Israel also contributed to the intensification of tensions, given that to convince Morocco then President Donald Trump, who brokered the agreement, promised to recognize Moroccan sovereignty over Western Sahara.

From 2020 onwards Israel and Morocco signed chords of cooperation and more recently the Israeli army has appointed its first military attaché in Morocco (il military attaché, a position held by a high-ranking military officer assigned to a diplomatic post). Last June, after a visit by Netanyahu to Rabat, some officials of his government they anticipated Israel’s intention to recognize Morocco’s sovereignty over Western Sahara.

According to what was communicated by the Moroccan monarchy, Israel would be even considering the hypothesis of opening its own consulate in Dakhla, one of the main cities of Western Sahara.

