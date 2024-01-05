Israel, here is the 2022 document that revealed all the details of Hamas’ plans for October 7

A year before October 7, Israeli military intelligence had all the information about Hamas’ plans for an unprecedented attack. This was revealed on Thursday evening by the journalistic investigative programme Uvda (“The Fact”) hosted by Ilana Dayan are Channel 12. A classified document presented by Dayan described the details that led to the attack. Twenty-seven very painful pages based on accurate information coming from intelligence collected therein Gaza, drawn up in October 2022 and distributed to all the leaders of the military body known as “Aman”. Pages which, like many other warning signals raised at various levels and in various military bodies, have been completely ignored.

“A raid is the main threat attributed to Hamas and includes infiltration into Israeli territory, with the aim of targeting IDF forces or civilians, with particular emphasis on kidnappings,” reads the document summary, in which then the different phases of the feared operation are explained, starting from the techniques to deceive the enemy.

According to the report, Hamas was preparing to breach various levels of the defensive barrier on the Gaza-Israel border and then assault military targets on the border, blocking their ability to gather and transmit information to respond to the attack. Next steps described include neutralizing village and town emergency response teams and penetrating deep into Israeli territory to conduct an action aimed at killing and destroying as much as possible, using such as jeeps and motorcycles – what actually happened on October 7th.

The complaint from the Israeli military monitoring the border: “Our warnings were ignored on October 7” by our correspondent Francesca Caferri 06 December 2023

The document outlined how approximately 2,400 fighters from elite units divided into 24 companies had been selected as the most suitable to conduct the operation, even naming the leaders of each company. On page 11, Hamas explains its intention to assign some fighters the mission of carrying out kidnappings, as well as to ensure the presence of personnel to document the action in real time to obtain maximum publicity – to prove that the communication aspect, one of the details of the massacre that shocked Israel and the world due to its marked desire to flaunt violence and savagery, had been extensively planned.

In the document itself, the authors admit that they are not certain whether the scenario described represents an exercise aimed at real action, propaganda aimed at fueling their power or a purely “conceptual” hypothesis. What is certain is that exactly one year later, the plan was carried out word for word, with over 1200 people killed and thousands injured – in addition to the 250 Israeli and foreign citizens taken hostage. And leaving a traumatized country wondering how its defense and army systems – considered among the best in the world – could have turned out to be so vulnerable.

Since October 7, several elements have emerged that have suggested how the attack and the tragedies that followed could have been foreseen – but this particular document not only shows how detailed Hamas’ plan was known, but also how the leaders military should have been aware of this.

Precisely in the same hours in which the broadcast was broadcast, the Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi announced the opening of a commission of inquiry made up of former senior officers to examine the operational failures of the IDF that led to 7 October to take measures for the future. Especially in view of a possible attempt to carry out a similar attack in the North by Hezbollah.