President Isaac Herzog has announced that he will commission Benjamin Netanyahu to form the new Israeli government. Netanyahu – according to Herzog’s office – will be received next Sunday for formal filing.

Herzog’s announcement came at the end of the party hearings in the new Knesset. For Netanyahu, 64 out of 120 deputies in the Knesset spoke.

In favour of Yair Lapidcurrent interim prime minister and head of the previous anti-Netanyahu bloc, 28 deputies spoke while another 28 gave no indication.

Herzog concluded the consultations with the parties that dropped out of the November 1 vote by hearing from Labor today.

Netanyahu – from the moment of formalization of the mandate next Sunday – will have 28 days at his disposal to set up the government. In case of difficulty he will be able to count on another 14 days, once he has the green light from Herzog. But according to forecasts, Netanyahu will quickly run his executive.