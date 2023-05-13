israel, high voltage in the Gaza Strip: at least 2 dead in attack on Gaza City

Listen to the audio version of the article

At least 2 dead and several injured: this is the provisional toll – according to the Wafa agency – of an Israeli attack with a drone on an apartment in the Al-Nasr district, in Gaza City. According to some unconfirmed local information at the moment, one of the two dead is a senior Islamic Jihad commander.

For now, the Egyptian mediation fails and the conflict in Gaza does not stop. On the contrary: the rockets from the Strip on Israel and the air attacks on the Palestinian enclave follow one another with greater intensity and continue to reap victims. The Jewish state recorded its first death on Thursday, a civilian killed by a rocket attack while at home. Five other people were injured. In the south of the country, the area most affected by rockets and mortar shells, there are nine injured. In Gaza, since the beginning of hostilities, 28 Islamic Jihad militiamen and civilians, including women and minors, have died. The European Union calls for an immediate ceasefire.

Rocket firing against Israel resumed, abandoning talks

The firing of rockets, around 15, from Gaza towards Israeli communities close to the Strip has resumed after a pause of almost 13 hours. One of these – according to the border community spokesman – fell on a greenhouse but without causing any casualties. The others – according to the same source – were either intercepted by the Iron or Dome or fell in open areas. The last launch from the Strip dates back to 10pm (local time) last night.

The Israeli air force – after the launches from Gaza – has resumed the attacks on Islamic Jihad positions in the Strip, as the military spokesman said. After the new launches of Jihad from Gaza, Israel has abandoned the indirect talks for a ceasefire: this was announced by a senior Israeli official, quoted by the media according to which at the end of the consultations it was decided to abandon the indirect talks mediated by Egypt .

The military commanders of Jihad are the declared target of the Israeli army as they are held responsible for the more than 100 rockets fired on Israel in early May following the death in prison, on hunger strike, of the leader of the faction Khader Adnan. Five have been killed by Israel so far, two of them on Thursday. They are Ali Ghali, commander of a rocket launch unit, killed in Khan Younis and Ahmed Abu Daka, deputy commander of the Jihad missile unit, shot in a building also in Khan Yunis, in the south of the Strip.