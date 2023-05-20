Israel, I recommend reading ‘The Netanyahu’ by J. Coen to understand a certain fanaticism of the present

by Michele Sanfilippo

I recommend, with conviction, to those who have not yet done so, the reading of I NetanyahuOf Joshua Cohen, one of the most interesting Israeli writers together with Eskhol Nevo. It is a very well written book that alternates extremely funny moments with equally dramatic ones. We are on the terrain of the novel but the story he tells is inspired by true events.

The narrator and that of Ruben Blumhistory professor and the only Jew at the American university where he teaches, who is asked by the rector to mediate for the meeting with Benzion Netanyahu, a Jewish history teacher from Israel. In reality, the Netanyahu in question is an important exponent of the so-called revisionist Zionism, founded in Paris by Vladimir Žabotinsky of Zionist, nationalist and anti-communist orientation, and, above all, Bibi’s father, the current Israeli prime minister.

As the subtitle says, the book tells “a minor and ultimately negligible episode” in the story of an illustrious family but, among its many advantages, it has that of recounting American society in the early 1960s with great lucidity and analytical skills and the condition of the Jews.

But, in my opinion, the main merit is to tell the cultural milieu in which the young Bibi is trained.

The father, in addition to being a monster of egocentrism, professes ideas that place Israel at the center of every historical event and, although not without some original and noteworthy analyses, often border on a fanaticism not acceptable to a historian. While the apple never falls too far from the tree, this ancestry sheds a very interesting light on the current Israeli prime minister.

Not that particular lights shine in his long political adventure.

Since he and his party have governed relations with the Palestinians are constant getting worse. But it is, above all in this last adventure of his that he is truly putting on an indecorous show, given that what he is doing now to escape justice demonstrates absolute contempt for democratic institutions.

First, in order to be prime minister again, he formed alliances with the worst Israeli right (racist and reactionary). Then he tried to impose in parliament a liberticidal law to subjugate the judiciary to the political (the first step in demolishing democratic institutions). Failed by popular acclaim this initiative, to shift attention to other things waiting to return to office, has begun a series of attacks, little justifiable and unscrupulous, against the Palestinians, as evidenced by recent tensions.

In short, I Netanyahu it is a novel that fascinates and while telling the past it helps us to understand the present well.

