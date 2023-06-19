Home » Israel, in Jenin explosive devices and shots fired at soldiers
TEL AVIV. The army operation in Jenin was to “capture 2 wanted suspects” with “a massive exchange of gunfire between soldiers and gunmen in the area”, still ongoing. The Israeli military spokesman said that “a large number of explosive devices were launched against the soldiers who responded”. Furthermore, «a military vehicle was hit by a bomb as it left the city. The vehicle was damaged.” After having “identified armed men, army helicopters opened fire in order to facilitate the exit of the soldiers”. Videos on social media show at least one rocket fired from a helicopter.

