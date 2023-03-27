The protest which involved over 700 thousand people after dismissal of the Minister of Defence Yoav Gallantcontrary to justice reformporta Benjamin Netanyahu close to a step back. The revolt in the night, combined with the “concerns” of the United States and on the resignation of the consul a New York, have prompted several government members and supporters of the majority to ask for a reflection on the law that the Israeli prime minister wants to approve at all costs. And with it strike to the bitter end in universitywhich could be joined by i medici of hospitals and other service sectors, ended up holding back Netanyahu himself.

At the end of one convulsive nightMade of meetings and with the army in “state of alert”and with a new demonstration called in front of the Knesset of Jerusalem, the prime minister – according to numerous Israeli media – should announce the halt to the controversial reform. According to the public broadcaster Able tothe premier will speak at 10 (le 9 Italian time) right in the Knesset, the Israeli parliament, after having held nocturnal talks with the political allies who make up his government. At least three ministers of the Likudthe party led by Netanyahu, have announced theirs support to the head of government in case he decides to suspend the judicial reform.

The first to do so was the Minister of Culture and Sport, Miki Zoharwho said they will pay “a heavy price” for the failure of the provision, also expressing the need to support the premier if “he decides to stop the reform to avoid the break created in the nation”. The reform is “necessary and essential”, he added, but “when the house catches fire, one does not ask who is right, but water is poured and the occupants are saved”. Following the words of Zohar, the Minister for Social Equality Amichai Chikli suggested “designing a renewed roadmap” and to “slow down”. Finally, the Minister of Economy, Nir Barkatreiterated that “he will support the premier in the decision to stop e recalculate route” because “the State of Israel is above everything”, while underlining that “reform is necessary and we will do it, but not at the cost of a fratricidal war”.

At dawn also the Israeli president Isaac Herzog he urged the government to stop the judicial review, asking at least to freeze it: “I appeal to the prime minister, the government and the members of the coalition. A deep anxiety it is sweeping the nation. There safetythe economy, the society: all is threatened. The eyes of all the people of Israel are turned to you.” And she then continued: “For the good of the unit of the people of Israel, for the sake of responsibility, I ask you to stop the legislation immediately. I appeal to all leader of the party in the Knesset, coalition and opposition as one, you put the nation’s citizens above all else and we do so responsible and courageous without further ado.”

“We will not allow any compromise – argued the organizers of the protests – which damages the independence of the Supreme Court”. They have asked that Minister Gallant, fired by Netanyahu, be brought back to defense responsibility. For today the government has convened a Commission who intends to modify the mechanism of appointment of judges of the Court, assuring the political majority pre-eminence in the choice.

and theHistadrutthe powerful Israeli trade union, has announced that it is moving towards a general strike: the Secretary Arnon Bar-David in a press conference he asked the prime minister to block the parliamentary process of the reform before “it’s too late”: “These are historic moments and workers they entrepreneurs – he said – they are shoulder to shoulder to save Israel. We have to stop the judicial revolution and madness”.

Soon after Gallant’s firing and protests began, the White House had expressed “deep concern” about the ousting and had called on Netanyahu to find a “compromise”. According to Times of IsraelPresident Joe Biden allegedly called the Israeli prime minister to express his “concern about justice reform”. And the national security spokesman John Kirby he then confirmed the US alert for “the developments underway in Israel” which “further underline theurgent need of a compromise”.