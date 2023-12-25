Israel intensified its operations against Hamas: the IDF killed several terrorists and found weapons in schools used as shelter

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) reported this Sunday that they located a Hamas weapons complex located near schools, a mosque, and a medical clinic in the Gaza Strip. Troops also operated at a military command center in the Strip, locating numerous weapons, including dozens of grenades and explosives. Additionally, the IDF killed 7 terrorists and destroyed 4 Hamas observation assets in the area.

The army also reported that they clashed with Hamas men and found weapons in a school that served as a shelter in the Sheikh Radwan neighborhood of Gaza City. The IDF said the forces stormed the school after receiving intelligence from Hamas operatives in the area, killing many of them in the process, while dozens of others surrendered. “After evacuating the population [civil],”We found many weapons in the complex, hidden among the civilians’ equipment,” said a deputy commander of Shayetet 13 company in a video shared on social media, showing assault rifles, grenades, and other explosive devices found at the school.

The IDF said dozens of Hamas fighters who surrendered and were interrogated by Intelligence Directorate Unit 504 agents at the scene were transferred to Israel for further questioning. Ground fighting has so far focused on the north of the Strip, but the army announced that operations would shift to the south, where thousands of civilians have taken refuge.

Khan Younis is the birthplace of Hamas leader in Gaza, Yahya Sinwar, and is home to its center of power. Israel considers Sinwar most responsible for the October 7 attack on southern Israel, in which terrorists killed nearly 1,140 people, mostly civilians. In response, Israel vowed to “annihilate” Hamas and launched a ground and air offensive against the narrow Palestinian territory, ruled by the Islamist group since 2007. According to Hamas, considered a terrorist organization by Israel, the United States, and the European Union, 20,424 people, mostly women and children, have died so far in the war.