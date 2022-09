The Israeli military has acknowledged that there is “a high possibility” that it was a soldier who killed the Palestinian journalist from Al-Jazeera Shireen Abu Aklehduring an operation in Jenin. “There is a high possibility that Abu Akleh was accidentally shot by the IDF against suspects identified as Palestinian gunmen”, reads the investigation report. Israeli official according to which a soldier, while using a telescope during the clash, would have mistakenly identified her as a militiaman.