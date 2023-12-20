Israel is open to agreeing to a new humanitarian pause for the exchange of hostages but Hamas is opposed

Israel appears prepared for a new truce but Hamas opposes even a complete cessation of attacks in Gaza (Europa Press)

As fighting between Hamas and Israeli troops continues in Gaza, with the army moving deeper into the enclave and key terrorist strongholds, the hostage situation continues to worry the world. Israel declared dead 20 of the 132 kidnapped by the Hamas terrorist group in the Gaza Strip.

This Tuesday, President Isaac Herzog assured that his country is “prepared for another humanitarian pause and additional humanitarian aid to make possible the release of hostages,” an alternative that had begun to be contemplated in the slightest in recent days after the head of Mossad, David Barnea, met, together with the director of the United States Central Intelligence Agency (CIA), Bill Burns, with the Prime Minister of Qatar, Sheikh Mohammed bin Adbulrahman Al thani, in Warsaw.

However, the president assured that, beyond his efforts and his will, all responsibility for a new agreement falls in the hands of the terrorists, who are the ones who keep the hundreds of civilians still deprived of their freedom. In response to these statements, Hamas warned that it is not willing to sit down at the negotiating table again as long as Israeli attacks on the Strip and its people continue. Israel agreed to open another passage to allow humanitarian aid to enter Gaza and decongest Rafah.

“We affirm our position of categorically rejecting maintaining any form of negotiations on the exchange of prisoners as long as Israel’s genocidal war continues,” the group released in a statement in which they added that “we are open to any initiative that contributes to ending the aggression against our people and to open the crossings to bring aid and relief to the Palestinians.”

In any case, a source from the group confirmed to the AFP agency that this Wednesday one of the leaders, Ismail Haniyeh, will travel from Qatar to Egypt – another of the mediating countries – along with a “high-level” delegation to address the head of local Intelligence, Abbas Kamel, “the cessation of aggression and war, and preparing an agreement for the release of prisoners and the end of the siege of the Gaza Strip,” which would give hope for a new truce. Hamas launched several missiles against Jerusalem after weeks without attacks in the area.

At the same time, yesterday Hamas released a video in which three hostages between 79 and 84 years old are seen asking for their release “regardless of the cost” and assuring that the days pass “under very harsh conditions.” One of them was identified as Haiem Bery. “We don’t understand why we have been abandoned here, they must free us, no matter the cost. We do not want to be victims as a direct result of the Israeli Army’s bombings. Release us without any conditions,” they are heard saying in what Tel Aviv denounced as an act of psychological terrorism with which they try to increase pressure.

Even the spokesman for the Nir Oz kibbutz, to which they belong, was quick to point out that “recent events sadly show that the hostage situation is deteriorating.” That is why Israel remains firm in its opposition to this request, also made by the international community and organizations such as the United Nations, since it assures that this would only strengthen Hamas and allow it to continue operating and continue with the threats against its country. Instead, they maintain that they will continue the attacks until the eradication of the pro-Iranian militia is guaranteed. However, regarding the humanitarian situation in Gaza, Herzog assured that his country is open to increasing shipments of supplies, which could be up to triple – that is, about 350 trucks a day instead of the current around 100 – but This requires “an effort” from the UN and the organizations with which it works, which it accuses of being partial in this conflict.

Of the initial 240 hostages, it is currently believed that Hamas still has some 129 civilians in its power, of which around twenty are dead. The truce on November 24, which lasted for a week, allowed the return home of 105 people, 24 of them foreigners, in exchange for the release of 240 Palestinian prisoners and thanks to the mediation of Qatar, Egypt and the United States. . (With information from EFE and Reuters)