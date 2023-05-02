Israel, Jihad leader on hunger strike dies in prison. Rockets from Gaza

One of the leading figures of Islamic Jihad in the West Bank, 44-year-old Sheikh Khader Adnan, died today after an 86-day hunger strike. He was told by the Israeli prison service, according to which he was found unconscious in his cell during the night and was transferred to a nearby hospital where his death was confirmed.

Adnan was arrested for the tenth time in February on suspicion of being part of a terrorist organization. The protagonist of other hunger strikes in the past, the sheikh enjoyed great popularity.

Shortly after the announcement of Sheikh Khader Adnan’s death in prison, rockets were fired from Gaza towards Israel. According to military radio, “two or three rockets” were fired and fell in open areas without causing damage or casualties. Alarm sirens had previously been activated in Kibbutz Saad, in the Negev. From Gaza, Islamic Jihad has already accused Israel of being responsible for Adnan’s death in prison. “This crime – he warned in a statement – will not go away without a reaction”.

PNA, ‘Adnan’s death is a deliberate murder’

Harsh reaction of the Palestinian National Authority (PNA) to the death of Sheikh Khader Adnan. Palestinian Prime Minister Muhammed Shtayeh, quoted by the Wafa news agency, accused Israel of having carried out “a deliberate assassination” and of being guilty of medical negligence. The Palestinian Foreign Ministry has called for the establishment of an international commission to investigate the circumstances of the death. He also anticipated that he will refer the matter to the International Criminal Court.

Meanwhile, protest strikes have been announced in several places in the West Bank