Israel, Khader Adnan’s death triggers ‘Hunger Intifada’: More than 1,000 Palestinians held in prison without formal charges

After Khader Adnan others are ready to go on to the bitter end to the extreme, let yourself die of starvation behind the gray walls of the notorious Ofer prisonIncarceration Facility 385 in the bureaucratic language of the Israeli prison administration, or the maximum security language of I waswhere the leader of the Islamic Jihad he died after 86 days of fasting. The Hunger Intifada is the only means that i Palestinian detainees locked up in Israeli jails without formal charges – they call them “administrative arrests”, it is the equivalent of a pre-trial detention – they have to get released. As the inmates of theIra in the penitentiary of Maze in 1981, when eight followed the fate of Bobby Sands, the first who let himself die shaking his conscience in May 1981 after 66 days of fasting. The intifada of hunger behind bars can unleash anger and violence in all the occupied Palestinian territories – as evidenced by the escalation of these hours – where this protest is heard, sustained and supported. All Palestinians have a relative, a friend, an acquaintance in jail.

In the first major strike in Israeli prisons – in 2004 – 10,000 inmates refused food for 17 days. Initiative that is renewed every year during the “day of the prisoner” which falls in April. Other incarcerated Palestinians have crossed unthinkable thresholds of fasting. The best known of them are Maher Akhraswho went on a 103-day hunger strike in 2020, Hisham Abu Hawasha 141-day strike this year, and Khalil Awawdeh. The circumstances of the hunger strikers in Israel are known: they are protesting against administrative detention. These people were simply taken from their homes to prison without trial, without a charge. Many times they don’t even know why. They spend long periods in prison. Their incarceration is simply renewed. administrative detention breaks up families, tears people out of their lives. The only way they have to protest against the injustice they have suffered is the hunger strike.

The treatment of detainees in Israel is a hot topic among Palestinians. The crimes for which they are arrested are the most varied, from the simple stone throwing to the organization of terrorist attacks. Between 6 thousand Palestinians detained in prisons, 1,002 are under administrative detention. A measure used predominantly in cases where the available leads consist of information obtained from secret services (like it Shin Bet) and in cases where a public trial could reveal information deemed national security by Israeli forces. In any case, each commander of theIDF in the West Bank can issue an administrative detention order which can be appealed to the local Military Court and, if denied, to the Supreme Court. Again, the order is valid for six monthsbut it can be renewed indefinitely by the occupation authority.

In the Palestinian territory, this form of extrajudicial detention has existed since the British mandate of 1945 and was used especially with the Jewish extremist organizations before the birth of Israel. The military order that legislates administrative detention is No. 1651 of 1970 which was reaffirmed in 1979, despite the fact that the Israeli Parliament had already established in 1951 that this measure should be abolished.

Khader Adnan, before carrying his umpteenth hunger strike to its extreme consequences (in 2004 he was released from prison after 74 days of fasting), was subjected to administrative arrest 12 times, without anyone ever bringing to court proof of guilt for the facts of which he was accused. Now the Palestinians have their own Bobby Sands too.