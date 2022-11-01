Home World Israel: Lapid and Netanyahu go head to head in the elections
World

Israel: Lapid and Netanyahu go head to head in the elections

Israel: Lapid and Netanyahu go head to head in the elections

In Israel he is “head to head” in the vote, both Prime Minister Yair Lapid and opposition leader Benyamin Netanyahu said, urging, for these reasons, their electorate to go and vote when the ballot box closes less than 3 hours.

“We have received data from the whole country. It is not surprising that we are very, very close, within a whisker, ”Lapid observed in a video released by his party. Even Netanyahu – quoted by the media – said: «We are in a tie with Lapid. The competition is very close ». Turnout is growing: at 6 pm (local time), according to the Electoral Committee, it was 57.7%. The highest since 1999.

