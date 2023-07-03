Israel Launches Largest Military Operation in Palestinian Territory in Two Decades

Title: Israel Launches Major Offensive in West Bank City of Jenin, Killing Eight

Subtitle: Largest Military Operation in Palestinian Territory in Over a Year Signals Escalation

Israel launched a significant air and ground offensive in the West Bank city of Jenin on Monday, resulting in the deaths of eight individuals. This offensive is being hailed as the largest military operation by Israeli forces in Palestinian territory in more than a year of conflict and one of the biggest in the area in the last two decades.

The move follows a series of attacks on Israeli settlers, including a shooting incident in June that claimed the lives of four Israelis. Israel has described this as a broad counterterrorism effort necessitating a strategic response.

Utilizing drones, ground troops, and armored vehicles, the heavy attack aimed to neutralize a stronghold of militants based in a refugee camp in the northern West Bank. Medical officials reported that in addition to the eight Palestinians killed, around 50 people were injured, with 10 of them in serious condition.

The operation, led by Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, is ongoing, with no clear timeline for its conclusion. Despite 14 hours of fighting since Israel entered the camp, the Defense Minister mentioned that the operation is proceeding as planned.

Israeli forces launched at least 10 drone strikes during the offensive. A brigade consisting of approximately 2,000 soldiers, supported by snipers and armored vehicles, seized control of Jenin city. The refugee camp, which has been a stronghold for various militant groups like Hamas, Islamic Jihad, and Fatah, bore the brunt of the Israeli operation.

Plumes of black smoke engulfed the refugee camp as gunfire intensified and the relentless drone activity continued. Witnesses reported power outages in some areas, while military bulldozers damaged buildings as they advanced through narrow streets.

Lynn Hastings, the UN humanitarian coordinator in the Palestinian territories, expressed alarm at the scale of Israel’s operation and announced that the UN is mobilizing humanitarian aid.

Israeli army spokesman Lt. Col. Richard Hecht stated that this series of attacks represents an escalation not seen since 2006. Roads within the camp were blocked, houses were seized, and snipers were positioned on rooftops, signaling a prolonged mission.

Official reactions to Israel’s assault on the West Bank have been swift. Palestinian spokesperson Nabil Abu Rudeineh declared that their people will stand firm against this aggression, while neighboring countries such as Jordan and Egypt, alongside the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, have condemned the violence.

Israel’s Foreign Minister, Eli Cohen, accused Iran of financing Palestinian militant groups behind the violence. Cohen specified that the operation would be conducted with caution to minimize civilian casualties.

Palestinians assert that the violence stems from 56 years of occupation in the West Bank since the Six-Day War in 1967, during which Israel also captured East Jerusalem and the Gaza Strip. They argue that these territories are crucial for the establishment of an independent Palestinian state.

This operation in Jenin follows a recent clash triggered by two rockets fired from the area towards Israel. Although the rockets caused no damage upon exploding, the incident raised concerns in Israel, leading to the current escalation.

According to political activist Jamal Huweil, who is based in the camp, the ongoing operation is destructive but bound to fail. He emphasized that a political solution, leading to the establishment of a Palestinian state and an end to the occupation, is the only viable path forward.

In other news, Israel has announced its readiness to supply weapons to Ukraine if evidence confirms that Iran has supplied weapons to Russia.

[Source: The Associated Press]

