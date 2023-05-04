Israel, minister Ben Gvir’s party threatens Netanyahu: “Weak response to rockets from Gaza, let’s boycott any initiative in the Knesset”

Keep all souls united in the new Israeli government led by Benjamin Netanyahu it appeared to be a far from simple challenge right from the start. In four months there were the provocationsthe demonstrations of strength not shocking statements of the most extremist representatives with whom the prime minister had to face, in most cases taking refuge in silence. The death in prison of one of the leaders of Islamic Jihad, Khader Adnanhowever, kicked off one conflict within the government: the answer of Tel Aviv to rockets fired from Gazaaccording to the party Otzma Yehuditheaded by the Minister for National Security, Itamar Ben-Gvirwould have been “too weak”. Thus, as reported by the Jerusalem Postthe training announced the boycott of all government initiatives to the Knesset.

The reaction of Likudthe main coalition party led by Netanyahu, was immediate: the deputies About cat e David Amsalem they told Ben-Gvir his conduct is “unacceptable”as he reports Walla News. The fear of the training is that, in the absence of the support of Otzma Yehudit’s parliamentarians, some measures could fail: the training in fact expresses six representatives in the Israeli Parliament and without them, the governing coalition has a narrow majority, 58 representatives against 56 of the opposition.

What triggered the opposition of the ultra-nationalist party was the decision of the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), on the morning of March 3, after a night of alarms and rocket fire from the Strip, to resume normal activities in the Israeli communities on the border with Gaza, including schools, without remaining in force special measures safety. “IDF’s lax response postpones until next round che it will harm the lives of our childrenof the residents on the border with Gaza and of the South who have placed their trust in us”, thundered the deputy Almog Cohen. While his fellow party member and also a member of the Knesset, Yizhak Kroyzercalled on Israel not to return Adnan’s body to thePalestinian National Authority until Tel Aviv receives the bodies of Oron Shaul e Hadar Goldinkilled during the operation Margin of protection Of 2014.

Even the mayor of Sderot, Alone Davidicriticized the government’s response: “The reality is that the Israeli government adopts a policy of grantingimmunity to terroristsa permissive policy for which we will pay a price this summer. Hamas and the Islamic Jihad they did what they wanted, they did it last week and they will continue in the future. This is one failed policy. Terrorist leaders must be eliminated. It appears that someone has signed an underhand agreement that the IDF will not kill them.”

The executive’s concern is also increased by the fact that the protests are not only coming from Ben-Gvir’s party. Another representative of the government formations, Zvi Sukkot Of religious zionismexpressed his disappointment on Twitter: “The equation with Hamas has not yet been changed, weakness has led to weakness and when terrorism from the North and in Samaria northern it doesn’t get a major blow, that message gets across all industries. Yet, this is the only government in recent decades that has the ability to radically alter this terrible equation.

Now the issue is once again in the hands of Benjamin Netanyahu. The premier cannot afford yet another one government crisis which would expose him, again, to the judicial proceedings concerning him. So he will have to find mediation again, if not actually give in to the demands of the most extremist wing of his government.