JERUSALEM – Benjamin Netanyahu reached agreement with allied parties to form the new Israeli government. The announcement came at the photo finish, just before midnight yesterday, when the mandate given to him by Israeli President Isaac Herzog expired. Netanyahu, supported by 64 out of 120 lawmakers, telephoned Herzog to inform him of the result and addressed the audience with a short tweet, “I did it.”
Of the
See also Ukraine latest news. Kiev: UN and Aiea verify alleged dirty bomb preparation. Tajani to the EU, forward for peace